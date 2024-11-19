Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways has been recognised by Procurement Leaders at the Asia Pacific Procurement Awards 2024, with Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain Cassie Mackie named "CPO of the Year" and Etihad's procurement team winning "Procurement Team of the Year." The awards were presented at a ceremony in Singapore on 13 November, celebrating excellence in procurement across the Asia Pacific region.

The dual wins reflect Etihad's procurement transformation journey and its development from a traditional support function to a strategic value driver for the airline. Under Cassie’s leadership, the procurement team has shown strong innovation in delivering substantial business value.

Since 2020, Etihad's procurement function has undertaken a comprehensive transformation of its operating model, processes, and technology capabilities. This strategic evolution has positioned the team to better support Etihad's growth objectives while maintaining operational excellence.

"This recognition belongs to our entire procurement team who consistently demonstrate grit, tenacity and a commitment to delivering value," said Cassie Mackie, Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain at Etihad Airways. "Together, we've transformed how procurement contributes to Etihad's success. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved as a team and grateful to Procurement Leaders for this recognition of our journey."

The judges recognised the procurement team's success in managing complex global operations and implementing innovative sourcing strategies. The team has successfully increased productivity and enhanced operational efficiency across business units, demonstrating agility and forward-thinking approaches to value creation.

The Asia Pacific Procurement Awards, presented by Procurement Leaders, represent the region's most prestigious recognition of procurement excellence, celebrating outstanding achievement in categories including innovation, leadership, and team performance.

