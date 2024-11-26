MUSCAT: The Environment Society of Oman (ESO), in collaboration with National Finance and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation (MOHERI), is launching a pioneering initiative to embed sustainability at the heart of college and university life across the Sultanate of Oman.

Known as the Green Campus Initiative, this educational project aims to inspire the creation of eco-clubs within academic institutions, empowering students, faculty, staff, and local communities to become champions of environmental stewardship. By organizing and leading sustainability-focused activities, these eco-clubs will play a key role in promoting environmental consciousness and sustainable practices across campuses for years to come.

The initiative was officially launched with a press conference hosted at Kempinski Hotel Muscat, whose generous support underscored the importance of partnerships in driving impactful environmental initiatives.

Central to the initiative is a competition that encourages colleges and universities to develop actionable sustainability plans for their campuses. As the first edition kicks off, the theme, "Targeting Net Zero," challenges eco-clubs to develop initiatives within one of six key subthemes: Waste Reduction and Recycling, Energy Efficiency, Water Conservation, Carbon Offsetting, Sustainable Agriculture, and Awareness & Advocacy.

The 2024 Green Campus Competition will run for six months, starting in November 2024, and is structured into four key phases:

Phase One: Eco-clubs will form and register for the competition by submitting a Sustainability Assessment, which includes an evaluation of their environmental impact and proposed action plans.

Phase Two: Teams with qualified action plans will be announced.

Phase Three: The teams will implement their action plans.

Phase Four: The top 15 teams will present their achievements at an Awards Ceremony in Muscat, where they will compete for the prestigious Green Campus Award. A panel of expert judges will evaluate the presentations, with the top-performing team receiving the Rolling Trophy and a cash prize of OMR 1,000. The second and third place teams will be awarded OMR 800 and OMR 600, respectively.

The objectives of the Green Campus Initiative go beyond encouraging the establishment of eco-clubs. The initiative seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of academic institutions, foster a culture of sustainability among students, and hone leadership and innovation skills. Collaboration, networking, and peer learning are also integral components, ensuring that the sustainability ethos extends beyond campus boundaries and into the wider community.

National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, is the proud sponsor of the inaugural Green Campus Initiative. Committed to being a Partner for Growth for all, National Finance offers a comprehensive suite of finance solutions tailored to the diverse needs of individuals, corporates, and SMEs, supporting their journeys toward realizing their aspirations. The company is well-known for establishing benchmarks in sustainability and environmental stewardship, actively championing initiatives that advance environmental conservation, enhance community welfare, and contribute to the nation’s socio-economic development. This commitment aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040 and the Net Zero 2050.

In her statement, ESO Board member Ms. Amira Mohammed Al Yarubi expressed gratitude for the support of MOHERI and emphasized the initiative’s importance in shaping the future of sustainability in Oman:

"This is the first competition of its kind in Oman, encouraging youth to adopt sustainable practices and promote environmental awareness. We believe the initiative will lead to impactful green projects on campuses, providing students with practical experience in addressing environmental challenges. Ultimately, we aim to nurture a generation of leaders who will carry these sustainable practices into their careers and communities."

HH Sayyida Wisam Jaifar Al Said, AGM - Marketing, Corporate Communication, Events And ESG, commented on the company’s sponsorship:

"At National Finance, we firmly believe in the transformative potential of youth in safeguarding our planet for future generations. The Green Campus Initiative fosters a deep awareness of the pressing environmental challenges we face while inspiring young individuals to embrace their environmental responsibilities with enthusiasm. Through our sponsorship of this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to ESG principles and support the transition toward a more sustainable and resilient economy. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating a meaningful positive impact on both society and the environment.”

About Environment Society of Oman (ESO):

The Environment Society of Oman was founded in March 2004 by Omanis representing different regions and many different professional backgrounds. The Society is the first of its kind in Oman and works by promoting conservation and environmental awareness in all sectors of society. In February 2009 ESO was accepted as a member of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and was chosen to represent environmental organizations from West Asia at UNEP. In June 2012, ESO attended the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (called the Rio+20) in Rio de Janeiro as an officially accredited NGO as per the UN General Assembly's decision (A/66/L/44).