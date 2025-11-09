Sharjah: The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) is participating in the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, which commenced on 5 November and will run until 16 November. Through a dedicated booth, the Association is introducing visitors to its pioneering role in protecting the rights of authors and publishers, and its strategic efforts to instil a culture of respect for intellectual property across the cultural and creative landscape.

As part of its presence at this global cultural platform, the Association highlights the importance of reprographic rights as a key driver of the creative economy. It also invites authors and publishers to join its membership and benefit from its services, reaffirming its position as an active partner in supporting cultural industries, empowering creators, and fostering a sustainable knowledge environment based on innovation and responsibility in the United Arab Emirates.

ERRA’s participation programme includes a panel discussion and a specialised workshop for rights holders, aimed at raising awareness about rights management mechanisms and how to protect works within digital and educational environments. The sessions also explore avenues for collaboration and potential partnerships with cultural institutions to ensure the protection of intellectual property rights.

Majd Al Shehhi, Director of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association, affirmed that ERRA’s participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair reflects its ongoing commitment to protecting the rights of authors and creators, enhancing public awareness of reprographic rights, and promoting a culture of innovation and transparency in the world of books and publishing.

Al Shehhi added: “The Book Fair represents a strategic platform to engage with publishers, creators, and readers, exchange expertise, and discuss challenges. It is also an opportunity to highlight the latest initiatives that support authors and publishers and ensure the sustainability of their work. We hope this participation will inspire comprehensive and robust partnerships that sustainably serve the cultural community.”

During the Fair, the Association will host an awareness workshop titled “Authors’ Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence – From Challenges to Solutions,” which will examine the impact of AI on authors’ rights and intellectual property. The session will focus on the challenges creators face amid the growing use of content generation technologies and discuss how modern laws and regulations can strike a balance between innovation and the protection of creative rights. It will also explore legal and technical tools that help safeguard these rights and ensure that authors benefit from their intellectual output.

In addition, ERRA will organise a dialogue session titled “Transformations in Rights Protection – From Traditional Publishing to the Digital Environment,” which will shed light on the major shifts in authors’ rights protection, from conventional print publishing to the digital and AI-driven landscape. The session will also address the pivotal role of collective management organisations in keeping pace with technological developments, ensuring the protection of creators’ rights, achieving sustainable financial returns, and fostering a dynamic and supportive creative environment.

This participation reaffirms the Association’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with authors, publishers, and cultural institutions, contributing to the development of an advanced cultural ecosystem that values creators’ rights and supports the publishing industry in the UAE and the wider region.