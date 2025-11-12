Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation in Bahrain recently hosted a dialogue evening at the Sheraton Bahrain Hotel titled “Breaking Barriers.” The event saw a remarkable turnout of members, bringing them together in an exceptional gathering designed to promote open conversation among entrepreneurs, encouraging the sharing of viewpoints, experiences, and expertise in a friendly and constructive environment.

The two-hour session provided a valuable platform for strengthening human connections among members of EO Bahrain. Attendees shared their entrepreneurial journeys and leadership challenges, fostering transparency, mutual trust, and a sense of belonging to Bahrain’s entrepreneurial community. The evening was marked by enriching discussion and spontaneous interaction, embodying EO’s core values of nurturing human relationships alongside professional development.

The event’s debut falls within EO’s commitment to hosting high-quality initiatives that extend beyond traditional training. These initiatives aim to develop members' personal and leadership skills through interactive experiences that enhance effective communication, attentive listening, and appreciation of diverse perspectives, which are essential qualities for successful leadership in today’s business landscape.

On this occasion, Mr Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain, expressed his enthusiasm about the first-of-its-kind event’s success, stating, “Breaking Barriers was an exceptional experience by all measures. We witnessed prominent turnout of members, reflecting their eagerness for such gatherings that foster friendly interaction and the sharing of successful experiences.”

He added, “Through this dialogue series, we seek to expand horizons of thought by listening to diverse perspectives. True leadership begins with understanding others and respecting differing viewpoints, which is what we aim to cultivate among our members. We look forward to organising more similar events in the future. This evening demonstrated that honest dialogue and genuine human connections are fundamental to building a cohesive and strong entrepreneurial community.”

He concluded by thanking Mr Saad Asghar Ali, Chairman of the Membership Affairs Committee, for his dedicated organisational efforts ensuring the success of this unique initiative, which strengthened connections among entrepreneurs.

EO Bahrain plans to continue its vibrant agenda of events. On 24 November, it will host an advanced workshop led by expert Yasser Bousha titled "Applying Artificial Intelligence in Four Hours." This practical session is designed to enable entrepreneurs to quickly adopt AI solutions, boosting efficiency, productivity, and competitive advantage.

It is worth noting that EO Bahrain is the local chapter of the global EO network which includes over 18,000 business owners in 220 chapters across 75 countries. The Bahrain chapter consists of 37 members with combined turnover exceeding $120 million, providing approximately 3,900 jobs. The organisation is governed by a 15-person Board of Directors, presided by Fareed Bader, and aims to empower members’ growth and connect Bahrain with the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.