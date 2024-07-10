Muscat: Under the patronage of the Oman Environment Authority, ‘Oman Climate Week’ is set to take place for the first time in Muscat February 24-27, 2025. This landmark event aims to unite the world in support of climate action and highlight The Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to a net zero future. Oman Climate Week arrives at a crucial time as the global focus intensifies on climate change mitigation and renewable energy to combat global warming. The event series will explore the cooperation required to deliver a 1.5°C aligned outcome in 2025 in line with commitments made at COP29 and will focus on the collaboration across governments and sectors to reduce climate impact.



H.E. Dr. Abdullah Bin Ali Al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, emphasises the urgency of climate action, stating, "Scaling up investments in climate resilience is essential for survival. Urgent action is needed on financing, adapting to climate impacts, and cutting emissions. We must phase out coal, put a price on carbon, and ensure a just transition to renewables to safeguard our environment for future generations."



Delegates will experience an immersive experience of insightful talks, hands-on workshops, and preview at latest technologies across various industries, highlighting the role of each sector and individual in achieving a sustainable future.

Focus themes will include Climate Mitigation, Climate Adaptation, Climate Finance, Carbon Markets, Climate Technologies, Loss & Damage, and Social Inclusion. Climate Week will emphasize the importance of a multi-sectoral approach to an environmentally responsible future, involving all segments of society.

The Sultanate of Oman is dedicated to addressing climate change, with a strong emphasis on transitioning to renewable energy and an action plan to scale solutions for decarbonisation. Oman Vision 2040 and its National Strategy for Adaptation and Mitigation to Climate Change underscore the need for resilient infrastructure.

Oman Climate Week provides a platform for global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to showcase progress, collaborate, and share insights on mitigating while exploring opportunities in Oman and the wider MENA region.

For media inquiries, please contact: Lama@birba.om

ABOUT OMAN ENVIRONMENT AUTHORITY

Established on August 18, 2020, by Royal Decree No. 106/2020, the Environment Authority develops plans to protect Oman’s environment and natural resources, combat pollution, and preserve ecosystems. It promotes sustainable development by protecting wildlife, preserving renewable resources, and raising environmental awareness. The Authority also enforces environmental laws, manages natural reserves, and focuses on environmental monitoring and impact assessment.

ABOUT BIRBA

Birba, an Omani media and event agency, advocates for sustainable economies in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 and the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. Through events, media, and intelligence, Birba explores pathways to diversified, sustainable economies, fostering economic and social opportunities. Birba is known for its global events such as the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman, CCUS Forum, Cairo Sustainable Energy Week, Energy Executive Circle and its publications Energy Oman Magazine and Circular Business Review.