The achievements of businesses and individuals working in the supply chain management field will be recognised at this year’s fourth annual Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards. The organisers have announced that entries for the 2025 awards are open, with 12 prestigious categories in which supply chain specialists can showcase their contributions to supply chain excellence across the continent.

The awards celebrate organisations and supply chain practitioners whose innovative strategies, agility and adaptability are setting new standards for the supply chain profession. They aim to elevate and advance supply chain management across the continent by enabling collaboration and industry benchmarking, the sharing of knowledge and best practices, and by creating awareness of supply chain’s vital role in improving lives, communities and economies.

Entries are invited in the following categories:

Demand Planning and Management

Humanitarian and Health Supply Chain Management

Innovation and Change Management

International Trade

Inventory, Warehousing and Distribution Management

Manufacturing and Production Management

Preservation of the Environment

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Supply Chain Co-ordination and Collaboration

Talent Management

Technology Information Systems and Related Fields

Transport (all modes & intermodal)

The Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards have gone from strength to strength since their inception in 2022, according to the organisers. The past years’ events attracted a total of 200 outstanding nominations from across the continent. With up to 48 African countries participating each year, these awards are a true reflection of the diversity and originality that is driving Africa’s supply chain sector, the organisers state. Since 2022, a total of 90 winners have been recognised for supply chain excellence ranging from sustainability initiatives to digital transformation. In 2024, the prestigious Judges’ Spotlight Award was presented to The Luke Commission and a powerful digital platform called Luvelo, which has transformed healthcare in Eswatini. The presentation of this award was met with a standing ovation from the audience, in recognition of The Luke Commission’s remarkable supply chain achievements. These included building an oxygen plant to serve critical patients in just 52 days. The Luke Commission’s story is one of supply chain excellence that is saving lives.

The principal sponsor of the 2025 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards is Forte Supply Chain Solutions with category sponsorship from the Road Freight Association and support sponsorship from BidAir Cargo and Supply Chain Now. This year’s event partners are Logis-T Africa, the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics (CILT), the Road Freight Association (RFA), supply chain industry body SAPICS, the Southern African Institute for Industrial Engineering (SAIIE), South African Express Parcel Association (SAEPA), Smart Procurement World, SupplyChainFirst.com and the Transport Forum.

A distinguished panel of judges has been appointed for the 2025 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards. This year’s event will culminate in a gala dinner in Johannesburg in August 2025. This premier gathering will offer attendees an opportunity to network with the industry’s most influential leaders and visionaries, and to share ideas and celebrate the achievements that are shaping more innovative and efficient supply chains across Africa.

Entries for the 2025 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards close on 17 April 2025.

Visit the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards website to find out more or to enter.

About the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards: By the Industry, For the Industry

The Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards (ASCEA) celebrate organisations and individuals excelling in Supply Chain Management in Africa. By the Industry for the Industry

The organisations and individuals who work throughout the supply chain profession have a unique view on what makes the world go around. Managing a supply chain is so much more than moving goods. Supply chain management plays a critical, complex role within any organisation, to ensure its success and relevance in this volatile world we live in.​

The Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards has been set up as a not-for-profit entity. Funds raised by the Awards and associated events go towards the creation of sustainable bursary opportunities for worthy individuals looking for supply chain education opportunities.