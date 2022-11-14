Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, the leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, has concluded the 8th annual distributor forum, a platform that brings together ENOC’s lubricant oil distributors every year to address challenges facing the industry, as well as the current opportunities and future prospects.

Attended by more than 70 international distributors of ENOC lubricants, the forum provided participants with the opportunity to discuss the sector’s latest updates and to find ways to improve and prosper together.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “At ENOC, we are dedicated to meeting the growing customer demand across the region and beyond by ensuring a seamless production, supply and service through our state-of-the-art ENOC Lubricant and Grease Manufacturing Plant.”

“The trust our partners place in us is a strong testament to our commitment to the lubricants sector within the region. We will continue to deliver the best quality to our customers, whilst adhering to all international standards in the years ahead,” he added.

ENOC Group produces lubricants in two facilities located in Fujairah and Jebel Ali, with a total production capacity of more than 300,000 tons. The advanced ENOC Lubricant and Grease Manufacturing Plant (ELOMP) in Fujairah is one of the biggest single plants in volume capacity in the MENA region that uses the instant metric mixing system, in addition to the automatic mixer and the cylindrical casting system.

The ELOMP facility received ISO 9000:2008, ISO 14001:2004, ISO 50001 and OHSAS 18001 certification, and has been awarded the Dubai Quality Award Appreciation Programme Certificate, reinforcing its high-quality standards and commitment to excellence.

