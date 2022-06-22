Live National Finals to be held from 25 June to 27 June

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following a year of record-breaking attendance, the 2022 Yas in Schools National Finals presented by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will return to Yas Marina Circuit this month. Young innovators across the UAE will take part in an incredible finale to the academic year with record numbers set to participate in the live finals.

The Yas in Schools programme from Yas Marina Circuit is a youth-focused initiative offering schools and students a pathway into STEM-based learning projects. Using the popularity of motorsports and Formula 1, participants develop their skills across a number of subjects, including design, science, engineering and mathematics.

Across the programme, teams will then design and manufacture small-scale race cars to compete in national school competitions to take their innovations from the classroom to the track as the ‘Engineers of the Future’. This year’s programme has seen more than 12,000 students from over 300 schools participating across the academic year.

Through its focus on social responsibility, ADNOC continues to deliver programmes in support of the UAE’s future economic development and diversification. ADNOC is developing and inspiring the next generation of skilled workers, who will be the driving force of the UAE economy, as part of its STEM-focused activities.

In the national live finals, teams will showcase their final model design between Saturday 25th June and Monday 27th June inside the team garages and paddock club of the iconic Yas Marina Circuit to get the real F1 experience. This year’s winners of the 2022 event will officially be announced on Wednesday 29th June with live coverage on the Yas TV YouTube channel.

The 13th edition of the competition features three categories for participation; students as young as six years old will take part in the ‘Formula Ethara’ Race Day prior to the ‘4X4 in Schools’ event and the ‘F1 in Schools’ teams conclude an exciting weekend of innovation on Yas Island.

To ensure the general public can follow the action as the National Finals unfold, organisers will be live streaming every moment across the Finals this year on the Yas TV YouTube channel.

For more information on this year’s competition, please visit https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/yas-in-school.

-Ends-

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body’s highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit’s long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

