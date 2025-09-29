Dubai, UAE - Engel & Völkers Middle East and Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo came together in Dubai to host an exclusive evening that set the stage for one of the world’s most anticipated watch auctions. The event, held at a striking villa in Jumeirah Golf Estates, introduced collectors and connoisseurs to an extraordinary selection of timepieces ahead of Phillips’ forthcoming Decade One: 2015–2025 auction in Geneva this November.

The collaboration between Engel & Völkers Middle East, a leading name in premium real estate, and Phillips, the world’s premier auction house for watches, underscored the growing synergy between global luxury real estate and high-value collectibles. The event offered guests a rare cultural encounter where architectural excellence and horological heritage converged.

“Hosting this exceptional evening alongside Phillips reflects our commitment to creating experiences that resonate with our clients and elevate Dubai’s position as a global hub for connoisseurship,” said Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Völkers Middle East. “It was a privilege to welcome collectors into a villa that embodies the highest standard of living, while showcasing some of the most significant watches of our time.”

Among the highlights was the presentation of the legendary Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in stainless steel a watch widely regarded as the pinnacle of vintage collecting. Introduced in 1941 as the first perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch produced in series, only four are known to exist worldwide. Its unveiling in Dubai marked a milestone moment for regional collectors.

“We are delighted to commence the international tour of Decade One here in Dubai,” said Alexandre Ghotbi, Deputy Chairman & Head of Watches, Europe and Middle East. “The Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in steel embodies rarity, history, and craftsmanship at the highest level. Presenting it here, alongside pieces from Rolex, Vacheron Constantin, F.P. Journe, Audemars Piguet, Christian Klings, Andersen, and De Bethune, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing the world’s most important watches to collectors in the Middle East.”

The evening gathered a select group of private collectors, connoisseurs, and distinguished clients, who were among the first to preview horological masterpieces that will headline the November sale. The villa, currently offered for sale by Engel & Völkers, provided a fittingly refined and private setting, reinforcing the shared values of timelessness, craftsmanship, and exclusivity at the heart of both companies’ worlds.

To know more about the luxury villa which hosted the event, please click on the following link:

https://www.engelvoelkers.com/ae/en/exposes/73b58707-61b6-50c9-83ec-bd08cc8c8e16

Press contact:

Diana Džaka Bičo

Marketing Director

Office 21 Mezzanine Level, Golden Mile 2,

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Telephone number: +971 52 881 8057

diana.dzaka@engelvoelkers.com

Flor Pamintuan

PR Account Director

Ishraq Communications LLC

flor@ishraqcomms.com

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircrafts. For over 45 years now, the wishes and needs of private and institutional clients have had top priority, giving rise to the ongoing development of a range of services relating to all aspects of real estate. Sales and leaseholds, as well as consultancy for various investment opportunities in the real estate segment are among the core competencies of more than 16,700 people operating under the Engel & Völkers brand. The company is currently operating in over 35 countries on five continents. Intensive training schemes in its in-house real estate Academy and the high level of quality assurance governing its systematically structured service provision are key factors that account for the company’s success. Engel & Völkers develops digital tools and IT products on an ongoing basis in order to keep its service as efficient as possible. In doing so, the company is setting new standards in digital solutions for property brokerage. www.engelvoelkers.com

About Engel & Völkers Middle East:

Established in 2014, Engel & Völkers Middle East has its offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The team consists of over 200 trusted agents, each focusing on premium residential and commercial properties, serving as experts in their respective areas. The company recently established a separate entity for commercial real estate (Engel & Völkers Commercial Middle East). Engel & Völkers Commercial serves as an entry point to exceptional commercial real estate opportunities in Dubai, from attractive office spaces to industrial complexes. The Private Office provides services for affluent clients and has access to premium real estate globally. Whether you're in the market to rent, buy, or sell a property, Engel & Völkers Middle East is a perfect choice to achieve your real estate goals. www.engelvoelkers.com/ae/en