SharpEagle Technology, a global leader in industrial safety and security solutions, is set to showcase its innovative product range at Intersec 2024.



With a reputation for delivering cutting-edge safety technologies, SharpEagle has established itself as a trusted partner for industries operating in hazardous environments in the GCC and the UK. Intersec Saudi Arabia, one of the prime safety and security events in Saudi, brings together over 17,000 leading global professionals to explore the latest advancements in safety, security, and fire protection.



The event will take place from 1-3 October 2024 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, providing an ideal platform for companies like SharpEagle to present their solutions to key stakeholders in Saudi Arabia's booming industrial sectors.



What’s the Drive for Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024?

As Saudi Arabia continues to experience rapid growth, particularly in the oil, gas, and infrastructure development sectors, the demand for enhanced fire, safety, and security solutions has never been greater. The event particularly addresses the challenges faced by the Saudi market, its government agencies, and companies. The core focus of the founders was to create a hub for discussing and collaborating on future-oriented technology that facilitated operations with minimal liability. By doing so, Intersec 2024 serves as a crucial event for businesses seeking to tap into the Kingdom’s expanding market and offers a unique networking and knowledge exchange opportunity.



Intersec 2024 offers a strategic opportunity for companies to strengthen their market presence and industry practices in Saudi Arabia by directly engaging with industry professionals from SharpEagle. The event showcases their latest advancements in safety technology and highlights the critical role these innovations play in safeguarding workers and assets in high-risk environments of diverse industries.



Key Highlights of SharpEagle Products

At Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024, SharpEagle will present a diverse range of its industry-leading products designed to enhance safety in hazardous environments:



Explosion-Proof Cameras

SharpEagle’s explosion-proof cameras are specifically designed to withstand the harshest industrial conditions. The Explosion-Proof PTZ Camera with IR offers remote pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities, coupled with infrared technology for superior visibility in low-light conditions.



Additionally, the Explosion-Proof ZOOM IR Camera delivers crystal-clear imaging in hazardous environments, ensuring that safety personnel can monitor and manage operations effectively, even in challenging conditions like oil refineries or chemical plants. These industrial surveillance solutions have a robust build and are ATEX-certified for operations in hazardous conditions.



Forklift Safety Solutions

SharpEagle’s comprehensive forklift safety solutions provide unmatched visibility and accident prevention systems. Among other forklift cameras, the 360-degree view cameras offer operators a complete visual of their surroundings, significantly reducing the risk of accidents. Forklift lights further aid warehouse operations by alerting pedestrians of an approaching forklift. Paired with corner guards and collision detection systems, these safety technologies ensure that warehouses, logistics hubs, and construction sites can operate efficiently while minimising the risk of workplace injuries and equipment damage.



Explore the complete range of SharpEagle’s explosion-proof CCTV solutions and forklift safety solutions here.



Strategic Market Expansion

Saudi Arabia’s industrial landscape is undergoing transformative growth, particularly in the oil, gas, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors. With this expansion, the need for robust safety and security measures has escalated more than ever before. Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 offers SharpEagle Technology an opportunity to expand its footprint in this rapidly evolving market at Saudi Arabia.



SharpEagle’s expertise in providing safety solutions for industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, marine, logistics, warehousing, and construction aligns perfectly with the needs of the Saudi market. By leveraging the platform that Intersec 2024 provides, SharpEagle aims to forge new partnerships and demonstrate its commitment to enhancing safety standards across a variety of high-risk industries.



Collaboration to Creation of Safer Workplaces with SharpEagle and Intersec 2024

SharpEagle Technology is set to showcase its latest industrial safety technology and innovations that can address the unique safety challenges faced by large-scale high-risk companies.



“We are excited to be part of Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 and look forward to introducing our products and industry-leading safety solutions. This event provides an excellent platform for us to engage with key decision-makers and demonstrate how our products can enhance safety in high-risk environments,” said a SharpEagle representative.



Join SharpEagle Technology at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 and discover how their innovative safety solutions can transform the way your business manages risks and safeguards its workforce.