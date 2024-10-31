Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Encubay, a global startup and angel network dedicated to driving opportunities for women in entrepreneurship and investing, proudly concluded its Global Immersion Week 2024, (EGIW24’). The monumental event featured notable figures such as Archana Jahagirdar, recognized as one of the Top 20 Women in Venture Capital and the Founder of the consumer and tech-focused fund, Rukam Capital; Sana Sajan, Director of Danube Group; Ruchi Dana, President of DANA Group and Duluth Technologies - and Forbes Power Businesswoman 2020; Sonia Al Marzooqi, who is among the Top 51 Emirati Women Achievers; Anis Sajan, Chairman of Danube Group; Mona Ataya, Founder of Mumzworld.com and Co-founder of Bayt.com; Nandi Mehta, CFO of Kaaf Investments; Loubna Imenchal, Head of Enterprise Business at Logitech and Founder of Elevate; Nezha Alloui, CEO of Women Choice; Alia Fawad, CEO of One Digital Entertainment MENA; and, among others, who shared their insights and strategies for scaling businesses, ensuring a week rich with opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and growth.

Held from October 13th to 17th as a flagship initiative during GITEX Global Week, the event brought together industry leaders, global investors, and innovative startups to indulge in thought-provoking discussions on the entrepreneurship and investing landscape in India and the UAE. Under Encubay’s mission of “Scale, Raise, Go Global,” Encubay, alongside lead catalyst Rukam Capital, delivered an empowering agenda of industry panels, exclusive networking events, and pitch showcases, strategically designed to strengthen cross-border growth for women founders.

Avneet Kohli, Founder of Encubay, highlighted the growth potential this initiative provides: "Our Encubay ecosystem enables female founders to navigate entrepreneurial challenges, providing them with the knowledge, networks, and capital to make meaningful strides in the global market,” said Avneet Kohli, Founder of Encubay.

Deeksha Ahuja, Founder of Encubay stated that “EGIW24' represents the future of global entrepreneurship. By equipping these founders with a trusted soft landing partner simplifying market entry with connections and insights, Encubay empowers attendees to turn their global ambitions into reality and expand their impact across borders."

Archana Jahagirdar, one of the few women and visionaries among female VCs, not only backed Encubay’s mission but emphasized the importance of connecting UAE investors to alternate opportunities for startup investments reinforcing Rukam Capital’s expertise in expanding global funding opportunities. "This Immersion Week exemplifies an opportunity for investors to explore startups as an asset class and expand their wealth with trusted partners. At Rukam Capital, we see tremendous potential in bridging markets" said Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner of Rukam Capital.

Encubay Global Immersion Week 2024 marks a milestone in cross-border opportunities between the UAE and India. Key sessions like the Soar Up Pitch Showcase and Investor Mixer at DIFC’s Capital Club allowed five high potential startups to showcase their ventures before global investors. The evening was a growth springboard that showcased the relentless potential of women entrepreneurs in India and the UAE. The high-caliber networking opportunities offered founders a supportive platform to present their innovations, refine their pitch strategies, and secure strategic partnerships within the MENA region.

Encubay and Rukam Capital continue to strengthen their partnership and join forces to build meaningful opportunities for founders and investors to leverage innovation, diversity, and female empowerment in the global entrepreneurial landscape.

Alongside Rukam Capital, Tanishq championed the initiative by gifting exclusive jewelry, vouchers, and season-special Diwali gifts to attendees, reinforcing the spirit of wealth and success among women entrepreneurs.

Aditya Singh, International Business Head at Titan: "Our mission at Tanishq extends beyond creating beautiful jewelry—we believe in celebrating the ambition of women worldwide. Supporting Encubay Global Immersion Week aligns with our commitment to women’s empowerment, not just in financial growth but in recognizing their true potential. By gifting jewelry and offering exclusive vouchers, we hope to inspire women to celebrate their successes and support conversations around women and wealth through platforms like Encubay.”

Paawan Arora, Senior Manager Partnerships, Tanishq Middle East: "Encubay Global Immersion Week is a testament to the power of conversations around women and wealth in the entrepreneurship landscape. Tanishq is honored to contribute to such an initiative that emphasizes women’s growth in entrepreneurship and investing. Our support reflects our dedication to encouraging women to pursue their dreams, build wealth, and make a mark on the world. We are thrilled to stand with Encubay in fostering a network where women entrepreneurs can flourish."

The Immersion Week was a resounding success, yielding significant takeaways such as strengthened networks, enhanced business strategies, and a renewed sense of purpose among female founders. Encubay is committed to supporting women-led startups in the UAE by opening doors for women who share that fiery passion and unwavering courage, helping them become the stars in their own eyes and inspiring others to believe in them too.

About Encubay

Encubay is a global startup and angel network that enables female-led ventures to Scale, Raise, and Go Global. Encubay brings together a network of over 10,000 founders and stakeholders from the startup ecosystem in India and the Middle East. Through business accelerator programs, networking events, and market access initiatives Encubay catalyzes growth for founders.

About Rukam Capital

Rukam Capital, founded by Archana Jahagirdar in 2019, specializes in early-stage consumer startups in India. The company is dedicated to supporting innovative and scalable startups that align with India’s growth story. Rukam Capital boasts a portfolio of 17 cutting-edge consumer startups across various sectors, including food & beverages, personal care, health & wellness, and home & kitchen. Notable investments include Sleepy Owl Coffee, Curefoods, Up⤴, Burger Singh, GoDesi, Indus Valley, and Beco. Additionally, Rukam Capital has expanded into tech ventures through Rukam Sitara, which recently invested in a GenAI-based video content creator.

For media inquiries, please contact Hope Founderz

