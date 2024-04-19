Dubai, UAE:- emt Distribution, in collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council and the Dubai World Trade Center, is excited to announce the debut of the Cyber Escape Room at GISEC 2024. This innovative event will take place at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Center, combining cybersecurity education with immersive interactive entertainment.

Mo Mobasseri, CEO of emt Distribution, remarked, "We are thrilled to introduce the Cyber Escape Room, an immersive experience that not only tests cybersecurity skills but also fosters team building and networking within the industry."

Participants in the Cyber Escape Room will face challenges such as solving puzzles and deciphering cryptic messages while confronting simulated digital threats. This event promises to be a highlight of the conference, providing professionals and enthusiasts in the cybersecurity field with a unique and engaging experience.

In this context, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, expressed his strong support for the Cyber Escape Room at GISEC 2024, emphasizing its importance in promoting cybersecurity awareness and collaboration.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti said: “The Cyber Escape Room aligns with our mission to promote cybersecurity awareness and collaboration. We believe that this can be achieved through partnerships with industry experts, and we are pleased to partner with emt Distribution and the Dubai World Trade Center for this initiative.”

The Cyber Escape Room will run from April 23 to April 25, 2024, with each session lasting 20 minutes and accommodating teams of 8 to 12 players. The overwhelming response, registrations, and requests for participation highlight the growing significance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape.

emt Distribution remains committed to advancing cybersecurity education and extends gratitude to the UAE Cyber Security Council and the Dubai World Trade Center for their support. Interested participants can contact edu@emtmeta.com for more information or to reserve a spot in the Cyber Escape Room.

Join emt as they unravel the mysteries of cybersecurity and empower individuals and organizations to defend against digital threats.

About the Cyber Security Council

The Cyber Security Council embodies the forward-looking vision of wise leadership and the UAE’s proactive approach to dealing with various challenges posed by accelerating digital technologies through specialized and effective entities that can provide digital protection to advanced infrastructure, ensure business continuity, and the regular provision of services in all economic, educational, health and social fields.

The Council is mandated with drafting and proposing legislation, policies, and standards to enhance cyber security for all targeted sectors in the country, presenting them to the Council of Ministers for approval, and following up on their implementation in coordination with the concerned authorities, in addition to preparing, developing, and updating the UAE’s national cyber security strategy and an integrated national response plan.

The Council implements a five-pillar strategy: 1) building capacity, making policies, enhancing governance, building personal capabilities, programs, curricula, and universities, and building technical capabilities with strategic partners; 2) utilizing these capabilities to protect and defend; 3) raising awareness and spreading the culture of cybersecurity; 4) responding to cyber incidents; and 5) cooperation at all levels, starting with GCC countries and Arab countries up to all countries of the world, in accordance with the UN resolutions concerning digital security incident response centers and teams.