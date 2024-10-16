Shamma Al Marzooqi is the founder and CEO of Awin, a company specialising in drone solutions dedicated to emergency response.

Ahmed Al Kaabi offers AI-powered marketing solutions through his company "Rise AI."

Students Mohammed Shawqi and Butti Al Muhairi are showcasing a multi-purpose digital platform for hiking.

Since its inception at the exhibition in 2021, the YouthX Unipreneur event has attracted over 3,000 visitors and connected more than 1,000 ambitious young minds with mentors and investors.

Dubai, UAE – Talented Emirati students participating in the YouthX Unipreneur event held as part of Expand North Star 2024 have successfully showcased their groundbreaking digital solutions and innovations with competitive features that rival global technologies.

YouthX Unipreneur provides a dynamic platform for school and university students to showcase their entrepreneurial digital projects to visitors and participants at Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, which is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy at Dubai Harbour from 13-16 October.

Since its first edition in 2021, the YouthX Unipreneur event has established itself as a vital platform to support entrepreneurial students, attracting more than 3,000 visitors and connecting over 1,000 ambitious young minds with mentors, investors, and industry leaders, and offering prizes and rewards worth AED 500,000. The event has successfully empowered young innovators to transform their aspirations into successful digital projects.

This commitment to fostering local innovation was evident in the impressive participation of UAE-based startups, including Scrapp, a consumer after-sales experience platform founded by Abdullah Al Nyassi; Rise AI, an AI-powered marketing solutions company founded by Ahmed Al Kaabi; and DINOTECH, co-founded by Saleh Haidarah, specializing in solar-powered outdoor vending machines.

These startups embody the thriving entrepreneurial spirit among youth in the UAE and their commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions. The participating students praised Dubai’s position as a vibrant tech hub attracting global investments and offering a supportive environment for the growth of startups. They also emphasised the importance of Expand North Star as a platform providing valuable networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, showcasing their innovations, and connecting them with investors and potential partners.

Students Mohammed Shawqi and Butti Al Muhairi from MBR School showcased their multi-purpose hiking product, highlighting how Expand North Star provided inspiration and a platform for connecting with the wider startup ecosystem. Shamma Al Marzooqi, Founder and CEO of Awin, a company specialising in emergency response drone solutions, echoed these sentiments. She praised Expand North Star for providing key networking opportunities, connecting her with mentors, investors, and industry leaders. Her experience underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering a dynamic environment where young entrepreneurs can connect, learn, and thrive on a global stage.

The presence of these innovative startups at Expand North Star and the resounding success of YouthX Unipreneur underscore Dubai's commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem that attracts investment, nurtures talent, and drives technological advancement on a global scale.

As Expand North Star continues to attract a global audience of investors, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts, the event cements Dubai’s position as a catalyst for innovation and a launchpad for startups looking to make their mark on the global stage.

