UAE’s flagship AED 1 billion growth capital platform convenes founders, operators, regulators, and investors to drive the growth of healthcare national champions in the first of many dialogues shaping national priority sectors.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Emirates Growth Fund (EGF), the UAE’s flagship AED 1 billion growth capital platform backed by Emirates Development Bank, has launched a new series of sector-focused roundtables to accelerate the growth of SMEs across national priority industries. These roundtables will span healthcare, manufacturing, food security, and advanced technology, reinforcing EGF’s role as a growth enabler and catalyst for a resilient, diversified UAE economy.

The first roundtable, held at the St. Regis Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, brought together founders, operators, regulators, and investors from across the UAE healthcare ecosystem to chart the future of one of the nation’s most strategic sectors. Distinguished leaders in attendance included Faisal Juma Belhoul, Founder & Chairman of Ithmar Capital; H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim, Acting Chief Information Officer of Emirates Health Services; Iqbal Khan, CEO of Fajr Capital; and Dr. Mohaymen AbdelGhany, Group CEO of Fakeeh Healthcare Group, alongside other senior voices driving the sector forward. Healthcare was chosen as the starting point since EGF’s first investment was in Tarmeem Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, highlighting the sector’s role in resilience, innovation, and long-term economic diversification.

H.E. Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chair and Managing Director of EGF, said:

“Healthcare is more than just a sector—it is a pillar of national resilience and a cornerstone of global competitiveness. EGF’s mission is to back visionary founders who will transform today’s healthcare SMEs into enduring national champions and leave a legacy of impact for the UAE economy.”

Healthcare as a National Priority

The UAE healthcare system is among the most advanced in the region, balancing strong public and private investment while responding to new demands from shifting demographic trends such as an aging population, a growing expatriate community, and people of determination. Advances in stem cell treatments, digital health, artificial intelligence, and hospital-at-home models are reshaping how care is delivered, creating new opportunities for SMEs to scale innovative solutions.

EGF’s Commitment to Founders

As the UAE’s flagship growth capital platform, EGF provides long-term growth capital and active value creation to help founders institutionalize and scale their businesses. The Roundtable highlighted how growth-stage healthcare companies can become enduring national champions with the right capital and governance support.

Khalifa Al Hajeri, CEO of EGF, said:

“EGF exists to give founders the scale and strength they need to grow. By providing patient capital and strategic support, we are not just investing in businesses; we are building national champions that will drive innovation, create jobs, and anchor a more diversified UAE economy. In healthcare, this means backing institutions and innovators who can elevate the UAE’s position as a regional hub for advanced medical services, technology, and research — ensuring our nation’s resilience and global competitiveness for generations to come.”

H.E. Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said:

“Public health is at the core of our nation’s resilience. The UAE is advancing models that integrate prevention, innovation, and accessibility to ensure healthier communities. By partnering with the UAE’s flagship growth equity platform, the Emirates Growth Fund, we can empower healthcare enterprises to scale solutions that enhance quality of life and strengthen the country’s long-term vision for a sustainable and world-leading healthcare system.”

Founder and Ecosystem Perspectives

Dr. Ali Al Suwaidi, Founder of Tarmeem Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, the first SME backed by EGF, said:

“EGF’s support is enabling us to expand Tarmeem’s services and build the UAE’s first homegrown orthopaedic and spine care champion. It is a true partnership built for sustainable growth.”

H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim, Acting Chief Information Officer, Emirates Health Services, said:

“The UAE is shaping the future of healthcare by embracing innovation and setting forward-looking regulations for technologies like artificial intelligence and digital health. By fostering collaboration between regulators, operators ,innovators and investors, we ensure that innovation is not only accelerated but also safeguarded, creating a healthcare system that is both globally competitive and people cantered.”

About Emirates Growth Fund (EGF)

The Emirates Growth Fund (EGF) is the UAE’s flagship AED 1 billion growth capital platform, backed by Emirates Development Bank. EGF’s mission is to partner with SMEs in the UAE’s national priority sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, food security, and advanced technology, providing patient capital and active value creation to help scale enduring national champions.