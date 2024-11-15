Dubai, UAE: The Emirates A380 welcomed more than 7,000 visitors across two days at this year’s Bahrain International Airshow.

The airline showcased its iconic flagship aircraft for trade and industry visitors, aviation aficionados, and the wider public for an up-close glimpse into the largest passenger aircraft in the world.

The Emirates A380 on display featured four classes and was one of the latest aircraft to be retrofitted with the newest generation cabins including Premium Economy, alongside updates across First, Business, and Economy class cabins.

The airline has embarked on a multi-billion dollar retrofit programme to elevate the travel experience for its customers for years to come. As part of the programme, the airline rolled out Premium Economy with more spacious seating and thoughtful touches that makes routine travel an unforgettable experience. Visitors to the aircraft were also able to tour the Onboard Lounge, and the iconic Shower Spa in First Class.

Emirates has been serving Bahrain since 2000 and has carried close to 8 million passengers to and from Bahrain since the start of its operations. The airline currently operates 21 weekly flights on its Boeing 777 aircraft and connects travellers from the Kingdom to more than Emirates’ 140 global destinations via its hub in Dubai.