UAE:- Global software and engineering leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will exhibit its range of automation technologies, approaches and solutions that enable companies to achieve operational excellence while contributing to a sustainable future at the 2023 ADIPEC 2023 energy conference. In alignment with the event’s theme ‘Decarbonizing. Faster. Together.,’ the company will showcase its host of automation technologies and software that can help the energy sector achieve net-zero carbon emissions and a sustainable future.

Visitors to the Emerson booth (#14330) can explore solutions designed to enhance safety and reliability, improve production and throughput, optimize energy consumption, and reduce emissions. Emerson will also feature technologies that can help accelerate new energy industries like hydrogen, EV batteries, biofuels and carbon capture. Throughout the event, the company will host executive engagements and visioning sessions at its booth, offering attendees the opportunity to gain insights into the future of the energy industry and sustainable operations.

“We are excited to participate in ADIPEC 2023 and showcase our latest technologies and solutions for the energy industry. Our presence at ADIPEC underscores our dedication to empowering the region and the world with transformative technologies that drive sustainability, safety and efficiency,” said Mathias Schinzel, president of Middle East and Africa for Emerson. “We look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions, forging partnerships and showcasing how our solutions are at the forefront of shaping a more sustainable energy future,” said Schinzel.

The company will also participate in a number of ADIPEC technical conferences and workshops. Widad Haddad, vice president and general manager of UAE, Oman, Yemen and Lebanon at Emerson is a committee member of ADIPEC’s Downstream Technical Conference and will chair a session on best practices to maintain operational excellence and improve maintenance and HSE performance. Additionally, Ganesh Pattabhiraman, vice president of digital transformation at Emerson, will co-chair a session on smart sustainable manufacturing.

The 2023 ADIPEC energy conference is October 2-5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

