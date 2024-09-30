YEREVAN, ARMENIA. The EMERGE International Tech Conference has transformed Yerevan into a vibrant startup hub, connecting pioneering founders from emerging markets, tech enthusiasts, and leading venture capitalists from across the globe. A two-day event, held on September 25-26 at the oxygen-rich o2 Gardens, brought together global industry leaders and sparked important public discussions at the intersection of AI, Humanity, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity.

The conference attracted over 1,000 tech enthusiasts from 39 countries, including the US, UK, UAE, France, Poland, Georgia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Armenia, etc. Two hundred startups and seventy-five investors participated in EMERGE activities, fostering meaningful connections and knowledge exchange throughout the conference.

The event agenda was packed with expert talks and public discussions from top-tier speakers. Daron Yöndem from Microsoft, Alex Cudos from Social Discovery Group, Ida Tin, co-founder of Clue, as well as founders and decision-makers from ICLUB, Startup Grind, Deggendorf Institute of Technology, Picsart, Nebius, Krisp, and other prominent companies addressed significant topics such as humanity versus machines, the role of AI in creative industries and healthcare, the future of dating and building the products used by millions.

The EMERGE agenda included the annual EMERGE CHALLENGE - a highly anticipated startup competition, where 35 finalists pitched their products to the esteemed jury.

After two qualifying rounds involving over 60 startups, the jury announced the winners who received prizes from the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator Founder Institute GCC, Startup Wise Guys and NRG Ventures:

rBlox: A next-generation network software solution provider. Next-Gen Founder Award

BackToMove: A post-stroke rehabilitation startup. Next-Gen Founder Award

Leanzer: A platform, assisting in achieving physical and health goals. MENA Spotlight Award.

Kerpak: An AI-powered retail-tech platform providing fresh meals from local restaurants.

Abrace, WeGoTrip and hirehire received MENA Market Readiness Awards.

Additionally, a spontaneous extra prize was awarded to Demuzo, an investment platform for the music industry, in recognition of a compelling pitch at the pre-party.

This year’s EMERGE introduced a new networking-focused format, that maximised opportunities to connect with individuals sharing professional and personal interests at brunches and dinners, nail standing, gentle yoga, and party gatherings. Overall, EMERGE hosted over 10 additional events during the three days.

“The experience [at EMERGE] was truly exceptional from start to finish”, shared Daron Yöndem, Azure Application Innovation Tech Lead at Microsoft and the EMERGE speaker. “It was a pleasure to be part of such a vibrant gathering of minds, and I’m grateful for the connections made and knowledge shared.”

EMERGE Conference happened with the support of notable friends and partners, such as Social Discovery Group, NEBIUS, Ameria Bank, ICLUB, Plug and Play, AI9, EBAN, FLAT6LABS, Impact Hub, KARAS wines, Nikofirm, AROUND PR Studio, The Recursive, Startups Magazine, She Is Tech, We Project, etc.

About the company:

EMERGE is a community-driven platform to connect startups and talent from emerging markets with global investment, business, and career opportunities in tech. Since the platform’s kick-off in 2018, EMERGE has become the largest startup conference in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, connecting tech founders, community leaders, bigger companies, and investors from across the New East, including CEE, Central Asia & MENA.

Website: https://emergeconf.io

