Cairo: Emaar Misr announced that Marassi Marina is hosting Egypt International Boat Show (EIBS) for the first time in its sixth edition, in coordination with the Ministry of Transportation and Maritime Transport Sector, under the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, EgyptAir, and the Suez Canal Authority, in addition to the primary sponsorship of Commercial International Bank (CIB). After a hiatus of over 10 years, the event is taking place from July 11 to 14. Egypt International Boat Show (EIBS) forms a strong alliance among industry leaders, under the organization of Artline, an organizer of international exhibitions and conferences, and PP&P.

The opening ceremony is attended by Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority; Major General Reda Ismail, Chairman of the Maritime Transport Sector; Dr. Khaled Sherif, Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and President of the Cairo Yacht Club; Mr. Amr El-Kady, Chairman of the Tourism Promotion Board; the leaders of EgyptAir; Mr. Mohamed Kadah, President of the Egyptian Angling Federation; Mr. Amr El Ganainy, Deputy CEO and Managing Director of the Commercial International Bank; Mr. Kamel Abu Ali, Tourism and Investment figure; along with other tourism officials, yacht industry prominent figures, and celebrities.

This Exhibition aligns with Emaar Misr's strategy and commitment to contributing to Egypt's economic progress. Amid the promising recovery across various Egyptian industries, Emaar Misr aims to bolster the tourism sector, delivering a direct and positive boost to the nation's economy. Furthermore, Emaar Misr seeks to strengthen Marassi Marina's position as a premier international tourist destination, showcasing its ability to host exceptional and mega events.

Over 100 prestigious brands are participating in EIBS, which is the first-ever in-water and on-land boat exhibition, among them are about 33 international brands, most notably SCA 98 Feet, Majesty 48 Feet, and Lagoon 51. Alongside a great number of boats and firms specializing in marine accessories and yachts, EIBS includes companies specializing in water sports and activities equipment. The Exhibition features a captivating blend of luxury, innovation, and maritime excellence, with the latest advancements in yacht manufacturing and marine technology on full display.

It is worth noting that, Marassi Marina by Emaar Misr is located in the heart of Egypt’s North Coast, and is considered the largest marina on the Mediterranean’s Southern Coast. Marassi Marina features a large berthing capacity of 263 berths, making it the ultimate destination for yacht owners.