Elm, a leading digital solutions provider, is showcasing its advanced solutions at GITEX Africa 2024. These solutions are developed to serve a wide range of requirements in global markets. Organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, in collaboration with the Agency for Digital Development in Morocco, the exhibition is taking place from May 29 to 31, 2024, in Marrakesh, Morocco. It is regarded as the premier technology event of its kind in Africa.

The exhibition convenes industry leaders, representatives from governments, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups, programmers, investors and academics. GITEX Africa 2024 offers a dynamic platform for participants to showcase cutting-edge innovations and developments within the sector while building their network with investors, incubators, financial institutions and technology companies worldwide. Furthermore, the event serves as a forum to discuss key topics related to surrounding digital transformation, collaborations, and relationship building.

During the event, Elm is showcasing a range of solutions that cover various sectors including the justice system, digital archiving, healthcare system, digital identifiers, logistics, transportation, smart cities and port management. Elm’s lineup reflects its vital role in propelling digital transformation across different industries, further bolstering economic development and elevating service quality.

Elm provides a variety of services within the justice system, one of which is the development of a smart model that aids in judicial decisions and procedures. Additionally, the company has established the ‘Najiz Judicial Services Center’, which offers a complete spectrum of judicial services to companies and individuals. The Centre provides a one-stop solution that has marked an impressive record of more than 525,000 operations. Elm has further developed the ‘Khibrah’ platform that acts as a connection point for leveraging specialised expertise across various fields. The platform has a database of over five thousand registered experts. Furthermore, the company also launched a platform exclusively to facilitate dispute resolution, offering arbitration, conciliation and mediation services, outside conventional judiciary systems.

Within the field of digital archiving, Elm is showcasing its wide array of solutions that cover different aspects including the conversion of documents into digital format, management and storage of these documents, processing of damaged files, secure document destruction and mobile archiving. Additionally, Elm underscores the significance of digitising real estate documents by transferring paper-based documents to central digitisation laboratories for digital archiving and storage. The company has digitised over 200 million documents, which ensures its long-term accessibility and protection.

Additionally, the company is concentrating on the development of smart cities as the next stage in urban development. In line with its goals, Elm is currently working to transform Saudi Arabia into a smart city that exceeds global standards by integrating a range of innovative solutions. During the exhibition, the company is showcasing its smart control solutions, which harness the prospects of smart vehicle technology for quality and control of traffic and improving the compliance rates. Furthermore, the company is highlighting its smart city platform, that efficiently manages monitoring and control processes, waste management and electronic tracking of contractors and service agencies. Elm is further exhibiting its Digital Twin platform that employs 3D cloud maps to offer a precise representation of the building environment and its structure. The platform allows capturing automated changes, collecting and processing data and facilitating self-navigation of buildings and construction. Apart from construction, it also has diverse applications across multiple sectors such as tourism, inspection, entertainment and metaverse technology.

With over 35 years of experience, Elm, a renowned digital solutions provider, has positioned itself as an industry leader. It provides comprehensive consulting services and innovative digital solutions to both public and private organisations. Elm’s consulting services encompass a broad range of digital fields, including operational services based on the private sector model and business outsourcing solutions. The company also manages the implementation of digital projects. In line with this goal, the company operates through a number of specialised business units, which are committed to providing services that are of the highest standard and professionalism.

