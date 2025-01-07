Family-favourite festival wows visitors across Al Dhafra, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi Corniche from 28 November – 31 December

Biggest edition yet with 350+ experiences, expanded carnival rides, games and entertainment

Packed audiences for live concerts by top regional superstars and artists

Innovative culinary delights with over 40 international and homegrown food concepts

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The eighth edition of family-favourite MOTN Festival wrapped up its biggest season yet, with more than 259,000 visitors ending the year with ‘Out of This World’ experiences across Al Dhafra, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi Corniche from 28 November – 31 December.

This year’s MOTN Festival travelled from Al Dhafra and Al Ain to a spectacular season finale at the Abu Dhabi Corniche, creating a cosmic adventure for all ages under the ‘Out of This World’ theme. Families and friends gathered to enjoy thrilling and joyful experiences which transformed these three destinations into an enchanted galaxy. From exciting rides and captivating entertainment to diverse culinary delights and family-friendly games, the 31-day festival offered more than 350 unique and otherworldly experiences.

MOTN delivered several standout experiences that became fan favourites and had families coming back for more. Attractions like the Out of This World Museum, an immersive journey through carefully curated, artistically designed rooms, the action packed Ninja Kidz weekend take-over, the Giant Ferris Wheel, the famous video game-inspired Five Nights at Freddy’s maze and the Space Flight wind tunnel drew large crowds and created plenty of Instagrammable moments.

This year’s new addition, the MOTN Theatre was a hit with young ones and families alike, bringing joy and entertainment from their favourite TV characters, including Number Blocks, Falfool, Miraculous, Mr. Bean and more, while Augmented Games by Moment Factory blended reality and fantasy through immersive, interactive play. The popular MOTN Basketball Hub returned this year, drawing in sports fans with its competitive spirit and enjoyment for the eager spectators. Young adventurers were energised at the galaxy-themed Ninja Kidz Action Park. Visitors also tested their aim and agility at the Skill Games for prizes. Performances at the Community Stage and beats from the DJ Booth added to the celebration.

Young ones found their paradise of play and imagination at the festival. They could bounce to their heart's content on the Planet Inflatables, explore the galactic-themed Space Park, and express themselves at arts and crafts stations. Another highlight for the younger crowd was the special Ninja Kidz Meet and Greet sessions and performances, adding an interactive element for families.

This festival showcased a diverse array of innovative and award-winning international and homegrown food concepts, with more than 30 vendors across Al Dhafra, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi Corniche. Brooki offered its famous cookies all the way from Australia, Meltsmiths served gourmet grilled cheese, and Pastasole brought authentic Italian pasta flavours from London. Chin Chin impressed with nitrogen-infused ice cream, making the festival a vibrant culinary journey that catered to every palate.

Music and entertainment took centre stage with a lineup of A-list regional artists performing their biggest hits this year. Hamad Al Ameri, Asaad Al Bathari, and Balqees set the tone for Eid Al Etihad celebrations in Al Ain on December 1, followed by Eida Al Menhali and Harbi Al Ameri on December 2. On the Abu Dhabi Corniche, Oumaima Taleb had the audience on their feet, performing in Abu Dhabi for the first time in years, and one of Saudi Arabia’s top artists, Ayed Youssef created an electric atmosphere with his contemporary Arabic music. On December 21, Muslim, Siilawy and A5RASS lit up the Corniche with vibrant and memorable live performances before Mohammad Hamaki closed the year with a show-stopping New Year’s Eve concert.

About Mother of the Nation Festival

Launched in 2016, the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival is the region’s ultimate entertainment festival. Held annually, the festival draws inspiration from some of the world’s most recognisable theme parks to bring visitors a jam-packed line-up of one-of-a-kind activations and art installations, gastronomical delights by local and global food vendors, a curated retail space featuring unique design from around the world and live performances by A-list artists. With a range of activities for all to enjoy, the MOTN Festival pays tribute to family and community by fusing local and global entertainment offerings to bring visitors of all ages an exceptional experience.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Brag

Brag is a UAE-born experiential collective, creating new social patterns that push boundaries and the perception of what you think an event should be. By fostering that creative energy into Brag-worthy content, the company generates events and live activations that build brands and communities. The innovative company’s portfolio consists of iconic projects like Expo Infinite Nights, Jeddah Season 2022 Anime Village Stage, Riyadh Season 2023 Anime Stage, Fashion Forward, Budx FIFA Fan Festival Dubai, Qatar FIFA FanZone, Expo Fan city, Meet D3, BRED Abu Dhabi, international artists' concerts such as Dua Lipa, Enrique Iglesias, Robbie Williams, Kaiser Chiefs, Alicia Keys, Craig David, 6lack, Giggs, Armani White and more, Sole DXB, Dubai Fitness Challenge and the Dubai Food Festival’s Beach Canteen.

