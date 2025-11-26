Dubai: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai hosted the 'Pulse of Health' open career day in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and Dubai Healthcare City. Held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Academic Medical Center in Dubai Healthcare City, the event focused on empowering Emirati talent in the medical and healthcare fields by connecting them with career opportunities in the private healthcare sector. The event represents an important step toward enhancing national participation in this critical industry.

The open career day underscores the Council’s continued commitment to strengthening cooperation between government bodies and the private sector in advancing Emiratisation goals. By creating a platform for direct engagement between employers and jobseekers, the initiative supports the alignment of national talent with the dynamic demands of the healthcare industry, spanning medicine, nursing, and allied health specialties.

Her Excellency Farida Abdulla Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Talents at MoHRE, highlighted that the ‘Pulse of Health’ open career day reflects the unwavering commitment of the Ministry and its strategic partners to unifying national efforts to support Emirati talents and enable them to contribute effectively to the healthcare sector.

H.E. added: “The event represents a practical step toward meeting Emiratisation goals in the field of healthcare by providing an interactive environment that brings together healthcare institutions and national healthcare professionals. It opens new avenues for building sustainable career pathways and strengthens the position of Emirati talent as a cornerstone of the country’s healthcare ecosystem.”

Her Excellency Taif Alamiri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education and Scientific Research Regulation and Governance Sector, stated: "The ‘Pulse of Health’ event showcased strong collaboration between the public and private sectors to prepare national talent for quality careers in a modern professional environment. Through this partnership, we aim to create an integrated health education system that bridges academic knowledge and practical skills, supporting national talent in a vital sector. We remain committed to advancing higher education outcomes to meet the evolving needs of healthcare and ensure a sustainable, skilled national workforce."

Abdulaziz Al Falahi, General Supervisor of Recruitment Operations at EHRDC, said: "The ‘Pulse of Health’ open career day is a key part of our long-term strategy to cultivate a highly skilled national workforce that can contribute effectively towards the strengthening of the healthcare ecosystem and deliver world-class services. The event reflected the Council’s dedication to empowering Emirati professionals and driving specialised Emiratisation across priority sectors, in line with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'."

Hamad Al Saleh, Director of the Human Resources Department at the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “Our participation in the ‘Pulse of Health’ open career day aligns with our ongoing mission to support the development of the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem by attracting and enabling medical talent to work within an integrated professional environment that meets the highest standards of excellence and quality. We are also committed to empowering young Emirati talent in the medical and healthcare fields by providing programs and opportunities that help them develop their skills and contribute to building the future of the UAE’s healthcare sector.

He added: “We strive to remain an active partner in national initiatives designed to strengthen Dubai’s position as a regional and global hub for medical excellence, and to foster an environment conducive for research, innovation, and continuous education.”

The open career day provided a dynamic platform for Dubai’s leading healthcare institutions to connect directly with skilled Emirati talent and expand their professional horizons. It enabled participants to explore available career opportunities, gain in-depth insights into the requirements of the private healthcare sector, and meet with HR representatives from hospitals and medical organisations across the emirate.

The event also highlighted the commitment of all organising partners to the Government of Dubai’s directives on building an integrated national talent ecosystem across strategic sectors, with the healthcare sector, a cornerstone of sustainable development and quality of life, remaining a top priority. Moreover, the exhibition raised awareness among job seekers about the importance of upskilling and aligning their skills with the evolving demands of the healthcare labour market.

Through this initiative, EHRDC reaffirms its commitment to providing Emirati professionals with access to meaningful career opportunities that align with their specialisations and skills, and enhancing their contributions across all levels of the healthcare sector.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com