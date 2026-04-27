CAIRO, Egypt - Egypt is participating for the first time with a dedicated pavilion featuring 10 technology startups at SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026, held in Tokyo, Japan, from April 27 to 29, 2026.

The participation comes as part of an official delegation led by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), reflecting the growing global presence of Egypt’s technology startups.

The Egyptian pavilion received an official visit from H.E. Ambassador Ragui ElEtreby, Egypt’s Ambassador to Japan, and Ms. Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, highlighting the importance of Egypt’s participation at the event.

This participation falls under the strategic partnership between ITIDA and JICA within the framework of Project NINJA (Next Innovation with Japan), which aims to support startups in expanding into international markets by connecting them with global innovation networks and enabling access to high-quality investment opportunities. The initiative contributes to positioning Egypt as a key hub for technology, digital services and innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

Egyptian startups are participating in the exhibition’s official program, engaging in B2B meetings and investment sessions with Japanese and international investors, venture capital firms, and financial institutions. These engagements are expected to foster long-term strategic partnerships and strengthen economic and technological collaboration between Egypt and Japan.

Commenting on the participation, Eng. Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of ITIDA, stated:

"Egypt’s first-ever participation with a dedicated tech startup pavilion at SusHi Tech Tokyo marks a significant step in expanding Egyptian startups’ access to Asian markets—particularly Japan, one of the world’s most advanced and high-value markets. Through this initiative, we aim to directly connect innovative Egyptian tech startups with global investors and partners, enabling them to showcase their solutions, unlock new growth opportunities, and accelerate their global expansion, while reinforcing Egypt’s position as a global hub for digital innovation and technology exports."

Participating Egyptian Tech Startups Across Key High-Growth Sectors

The participating startups represent a diverse range of high-impact sectors, including e-commerce, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, energy, and cybersecurity, and include:

Breadfast : A quick-commerce platform delivering everyday essentials through a tech-enabled retail and supply chain network.

: A quick-commerce platform delivering everyday essentials through a tech-enabled retail and supply chain network. Chefaa : An AI-powered platform connecting patients with pharmacies and healthcare providers to improve access to medication.

: An AI-powered platform connecting patients with pharmacies and healthcare providers to improve access to medication. Rology : A teleradiology platform delivering AI-enabled radiology services and reports.

: A teleradiology platform delivering AI-enabled radiology services and reports. Trella : A data-driven logistics platform connecting shippers with truck owners through a digital marketplace.

: A data-driven logistics platform connecting shippers with truck owners through a digital marketplace. NoorNation : A cleantech company offering solar energy and water management solutions for sustainable agriculture.

: A cleantech company offering solar energy and water management solutions for sustainable agriculture. SURGiA / DentaCarts : A digital platform for medical supply chain management, enhancing traceability and combating counterfeit products.

: A digital platform for medical supply chain management, enhancing traceability and combating counterfeit products. Pharmacy Marts : A platform connecting pharmacies with distributors and manufacturers, offering integrated operational and financial solutions.

: A platform connecting pharmacies with distributors and manufacturers, offering integrated operational and financial solutions. Buguard : A cybersecurity company providing advanced threat detection and vulnerability assessment solutions.

: A cybersecurity company providing advanced threat detection and vulnerability assessment solutions. MTOR : A digital platform connecting users with trusted car maintenance service providers.

: A digital platform connecting users with trusted car maintenance service providers. INDOS: An AI-powered manufacturing platform optimizing operations and productivity.

The startups were selected through a specialized committee comprising representatives from ITIDA and JICA, along with Japanese venture capital firms, based on criteria including scalability, innovation, investment readiness, and alignment with Japanese market needs.

Global Promotion of Egypt’s Startup Ecosystem

On the sidelines of the event, Startup Genome, in collaboration with JICA and ITIDA, released the “Egypt Startup Ecosystem Report”, aimed at showcasing Egypt’s entrepreneurial landscape globally, highlighting its competitive advantages, and supporting foreign investment attraction.

The report highlights Egypt’s rapidly growing startup ecosystem, with over 1,500 active startups, more than 15 Venture Capital (VC) and Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) funds, and over $2.1 billion raised in VC funding between 2020 and 2025. It also notes total startup exit values reaching $7.4 billion, and more than 50 exits between 2020–2025, reflecting the ecosystem’s increasing maturity.

The reported emphasized that Egypt is steadily emerging as a hub for advanced technology innovation, with growing strengths in deep tech, fintech, semiconductors, and Arabic-language artificial intelligence. This momentum is underpinned by a large and highly skilled STEM talent base, alongside increasing interest from regional and global investors, positioning the country to play a leading role in developing next-generation digital solutions.

At the same time, Egypt continues to position itself as a regional gateway ecosystem for startups expanding into the Gulf and African markets, supported by a competitive talent pool and cost-efficient operational capabilities.

A Leading Innovation Platform in Asia

SusHi Tech Tokyo (Sustainable High City Tech) is one of Asia’s leading innovation and technology events, bringing together startups, investors, global corporations, policymakers, and government representatives to foster international collaboration and develop solutions for sustainable and efficient cities. The 2026 edition features the participation of approximately 700 startups from around the world.