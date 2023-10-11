Cairo, Egypt – Egypt Energy 2023, formerly known as Electricx, is the leading energy event in North Africa is taking place from the 29th - 31st of October 2023, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo. The event will bring together energy manufacturers and suppliers from around the world to showcase new technologies and innovative solutions covering the entire energy value chain, from power generators and energy storage systems to high- and low-voltage cables, energy transmission, distribution and solar panels.

This year, in its 32nd edition, Egypt Energy is co-located with FIREX Egypt, the region’s only leading fire safety exhibition to cater to oil & gas, infrastructure, telecom, mining and all the industries that put fire safety at the forefront of the Egypt’s safer future.

Egypt Energy 2023, co-located with FIREX will be held under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Trade & Industry and Supported by the Ministry of Military Production, The event will feature a high-level leadership conference program, an SME innovation zone, an exclusive 1-2-1 VIP Hosted Buyer program and an electricity market consulting zone.

Azzan Mohamed, Group Director-Energy MEA portfolio said ‘’Egypt is committed to transitioning to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. Egypt Energy 2023 will be a key event in this journey, and we look forward to welcoming the world’s leading energy companies to Cairo. This is a steppingstone to brighter and stronger future for the country which we are proud to share with the region and the world.’’

“Egypt Energy exists to serve as a bridge between global and North Africa's energy community.” continued Azzan Mohamed, Group Director-Energy MEA portfolio, at Informa Markets, the event provides a unique opportunity for businesses to connect with key decision-makers and showcase their latest products and services. We are confident that Egypt Energy 2023 will be a success and will help accelerate the shift to cleaner, more resilient and efficient energy systems.”

The 32nd edition of Egypt Energy will build on the success of previous events and attract over 9000 visitors from more than 90+ countries. The event is shaping up to be the most successful edition in the history of Egypt Energy and help drive conversations on offering real world solutions. As Egypt continues to invest in its energy sector, this event offers the opportunity to provide an unmatched platform for international suppliers and local manufacturers to connect and create solutions for a diversified energy economy.

Egypt Energy 2023 is expected to have a significant positive impact on the Egyptian economy and energy industry. The event is expected to attract over $1 billion in investment, create thousands of jobs, and boost exports. It will also help to showcase Egypt as a leading destination for clean energy investment.

Here are some specific ways in which Egypt Energy 2023 is expected to benefit the Egyptian economy and energy industry:

Create jobs in the energy sector, both directly and indirectly.

Boost exports of energy products and services.

Attract foreign investment in the energy sector.

Help to diversify the Egyptian economy.

Promote innovation in the energy sector.

Raise awareness of Egypt's renewable energy potential.

Some key sponsors and exhibitors that will partake in this year’s conference include; Atos Generators, Egypt Cables, Customized Power Technology, El Marwa for Renewable Energy, Magic Engineering Works, EPS Electric, Mas for Engineering, MORX, Fire Triangle, Fire Castle, Plant X, and Pump Tec.

Overall, Egypt Energy 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving energy landscape of North Africa. It is a unique opportunity to network with key decision-makers, explore new technologies and solutions, and contribute to shaping the future of energy in the region.

To register for Egypt Energy 2023 or for more information, please visit www.egypt-energy.com.