ITIDA Signs Agreements with 55 Multinational and Local Offshoring players, Accelerating Egypt’s Shift Toward a High-Value, Knowledge-Based Economy and Empowering a Future-Ready Workforce

Cairo Stakes Its Claim as a Global Hub for Digital Talent and Innovation

Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, Luxoft, RSA, Teleperformance, and VOIS Among the Global Tech Leaders Creating 70,000 New Jobs in Egypt

Cairo, Egypt: Egypt marked a major milestone in its emergence as a global hub for IT and business services, as the country organized the 2025 Global Offshoring Summit under the patronage of Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly. The two-day event brought together more than 250 senior executives from leading multinational IT and offshoring companies to explore Egypt’s growing role in digital service delivery.

Offshoring Boom: From $2.4B to $4.8B in Three Years

In his opening address, Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, announced that Egypt’s digital export revenues had surged from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $4.8 billion in 2025. During the same period, the number of offshoring companies operating in Egypt more than doubled, from 90 to over 240, spanning IT, BPO, and engineering R&D services.

Dr. Talaat outlined a strategic framework supporting investors: $6 billion in infrastructure investments, a highly skilled workforce trained in 20+ languages, and government-backed incentives to reduce operational risk. Training programs have expanded 200-fold over the last seven years, from 4,000 trainees in 2018/19 to 500,000 in the last fiscal year.

Prime Minister Witnesses 55 Major Agreements

On the summit’s first day, Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of 55 agreements between ITIDA and global and local technology leaders, including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, Luxoft, RSA, Teleperformance, and VOIS. These partnerships are set to generate more than 70,000 new high-value jobs over the next three years and accelerate Egypt’s shift toward a knowledge-based economy.

Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, described the agreements as “a defining moment for Egypt’s tech scene and digital economy,” reflecting growing confidence in the country’s unique talent pool and strategic location. He emphasized Egypt’s commitment to supporting multinational and IT offshoring operations through integrated services and workforce development programs.

President El-Sisi Engages with Offshoring Industry Leaders

On the second day, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with CEOs and senior executives from 52 major local and international offshoring companies. The President highlighted Egypt’s ambition to transform the communications and IT sector into a productive, export-driven industry and stressed the importance of expanding skilled human capital.

During the session, the leaders discussed investment expansion, workforce readiness, and Egypt’s strategic advantages, including political stability, cost competitiveness, and a robust business environment. Dr. Talaat highlighted the growth of the sector: a 14–16% annual increase, doubling digital exports since 2022, and the addition of 60,000 ICT specialists to the workforce by 2024.

Global Recognition of Egyptian Talent

Panels during the summit showcased Egypt’s human capital, featuring discussions such as “Global Executive Dialogue: The Future of Global Delivery Hubs” and “Egyptian Talent: Stories of Global Impact.” Speakers highlighted Egyptian professionals’ contributions to high-value sectors such as AI, cloud computing, semiconductors, and embedded software.

With over 760,000 annual university graduates, including 50,000 ICT specialists, Egypt is positioned as one of the world’s most dynamic talent pools, combining multilingual capacity with technical expertise to support global operations.

Backed by heavy public investment in broadband and workforce training, Egypt is seeking to challenge established tech hubs while positioning itself as a reliable destination for technology innovation and global service delivery.

As companies worldwide grapple with talent shortages and a widening digital-skills gap, Cairo is betting that its young, multilingual workforce can fill critical roles in software development, AI, and business-process operations, offering a main base for firms looking to diversify their delivery footprints.