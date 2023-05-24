CARACAL will collaborate with Ketech Asia on localized assembly and resale of the CAR 816 tactical assault rifle

Abu Dhabi, UAE: CARACAL, an EDGE Group (“EDGE”) Company and a leading small arms manufacturer, today announced signing an agreement with Ketech Asia, an advanced ammunition producer and small arms solutions provider, for the production and resale of CARACAL’s CAR 816 in Malaysia. The agreement was signed by Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, and Mohd Nahar Mohd Nasir, CEO of Ketech Asia, at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2023), being held in Langkawi, Malaysia, until 27 May.

Under the agreement, the two companies will conduct a transfer of technology that enables Ketech Asia to assemble the highly reliable, mission-proven CAR 816 tactical assault rifle at its new facilities in Pahang, in support of the Royal Malaysia Armed Forces requirements. Cooperation will also take place to review the potential of co-developing new firearms, and Ketech Asia will become an official reseller of the rifle, underscoring EDGE’s confidence in developing valuable and mutually beneficial industry partnerships in Malaysia, with the aim of increasing sales of regionally manufactured advanced products and solutions in markets across Southeast Asia. The agreement with Ketech will also aid EDGE to explore other opportunities in Malaysia for the full range of CARACAL small arms.

Attendees of LIMA 2023 can visit EDGE at stand A07 at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) in Langkawi, Malaysia.

