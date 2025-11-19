Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EDGE Group and Leonardo in June this year, confirming both parties’ intention of establishing a joint venture (JV) in Abu Dhabi that leverages their partnership, both groups have now announced a further step forward towards the realisation of this common goal. EDGE Group and Leonardo have now concluded a preliminary assessment of technology transfer activities and market potential while also defining the key principles of the JV’s governance. Following this latest development, the parties will work to launch the JV in 2026. The latest agreement was signed at Dubai Airshow 2025.

EDGE Group would own 51% of the JV, with Leonardo owning the remaining 49%. The activities being considered include, among others, design, development, testing, industrialisation and production, sale/lease and through-life support and training for the JV’s products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), IP right licensing, and the creation of a skilled locally based workforce. The JV’s products will be marketed in the UAE, and through the UAE to selected international export markets. The portfolio under consideration will be based on a range of Leonardo’s solutions covering various business areas spanning sensors, system integration, and platforms.

Hamad Al Marar. Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “This latest milestone on the path towards the full establishment of a landmark joint venture between EDGE and Leonardo underscores not only the speed with which we are moving, but highlights what can be achieved when two industry players collaborate on the development of a smart strategy to deliver technological excellence for global security. By collaborating across several critical domains including air, land, sea, and electro-optics, we can tailor solutions born from solid experience, expertise, and innovation, through the UAE to existing and new untapped markets.”

Roberto Cingolani, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo, said: “This latest milestone, which follows months of intense work between the partners, testifies our mutual understanding of the added value we can create paving the path for an even stronger collaboration. The combination of our capabilities in the UAE, in some premium technology fields we’ve identified for an in-depth evaluation, can deliver highly competitive solutions to the reference market. We look forward to continuing to work towards the next stage of cooperation.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within bvthe sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

About Leonardo

Leonardo is an international industrial group, among the main global companies in Aerospace, Defence, and Security (AD&S). With 60,000 employees worldwide, the company approaches global security through the Helicopters, Electronics, Aeronautics, Cyber & Security and Space sectors, and is a partner on the most important international programmes such as Eurofighter, JSF, NH-90, FREMM, GCAP, and Eurodrone. Leonardo has significant production capabilities in Italy, the UK, Poland, and the USA. Leonardo utilises its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and shareholdings, which include Leonardo DRS (71.4%), MBDA (25%), ATR (50% ), Hensoldt (22.8%), Telespazio (67%), Thales Alenia Space (33%), and Avio (19.3%). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2024 Leonardo recorded new orders for €20.9 billion, with an order book of €44.2 billion and consolidated revenues of €17.8 billion. Included in the MIB ESG index, the company has also been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2010.

