Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity CARACAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, is making their 18th appearance at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2025).

Returning as a Weaponry Sponsor for the 22nd edition of the annual event, CARACAL will showcase their latest line of UAE-made commercial pistols and rifles, in addition to small-calibre ammunition from their subsidiary CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION (CLA), the UAE’s sole ammunition producer. High-end hunting rifles will also be on show from Merkel, CARACAL’s German subsidiary with over 100 years of experience in producing perfectly balanced, luxury hunting rifles.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: “ADIHEX 2025 offers CARACAL an ideal opportunity to deepen our affinity with the region’s growing sports shooting and hunting communities. This year, we are set to showcase the latest advancements in precision commercial firearms and bespoke hunting rifles. From high-performance 9x19mm pistols to one-of-a-kind rifles, and locally produced ammunition, CARACAL’s display is aimed at highlighting how the UAE is at the cutting-edge of small arms technology while embracing the nation’s rich heritage and history.”

In line with celebrating the UAE’s heritage, CARACAL will display three distinct Merkel Helix Deluxe VIP hunting rifles, featuring unique hand-engraved motifs, including an Arabian horse, the Al Jaheli Fort, the Dubai Skyline on the rifle action.

Hunting rifles on display from Merkel will include the Helix Speedster, Helix Black, Helix Noblesse, the K5 single-shot rifle, the Jaeger bolt-action rifle, Anschütz hunting rifles, and over-and-under-barrelled rifles. Various versions of Liwa Arms’ Chayeh Z20 will also be on display, in addition to the Chayeh Z22 ‘Saktoon’, and CARACAL’s 2011 pistol in a range of configurations.

Attendees of ADIHEX 2025 can visit CARACAL and CLA in Hall 3, Stand 3-010, from 30th August to 7th September at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Video link: https://youtu.be/FQ_HH3kbnOw?si=RmrM1k-6GUxlcHP9

About CARACAL

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional and international leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates, and manufactures mission-proven firearms for law enforcement, security, and military forces, with a production legacy spanning more than 15 years. CARACAL’s product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. CARACAL’s experience reflects in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to meet the evolving and challenging nature of warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit https://caracal.ae

About CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION

CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION designs, develops, manufactures, and tests a range of state-of-the-art small arms ammunition to serve defence and security supply networks. The company also caters to the global competitive shooting, hunting and personal protection industry. Working to the highest safety and environmental standards, CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION has one of the most diverse and efficient manufacturing and assembly capabilities, with the flexibility to respond to a wide variety of special requests for customisation.

CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION is a subsidiary of CARACAL and part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit: https://cla.ae/

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

