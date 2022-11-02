AQABA – A host of leading UAE defense and security companies are taking part in the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX 2022), currently underway in Aqaba, Jordan.

The companies’ participation comes under the UAE Pavilion, which is organized by the Emirates Defense Companies Council (EDCC), and managed by Tawazun Council.

After opening the show, HM King Abdulla II of Jordan, toured the UAE National Pavilion and was briefed on the items in display.

Founded in 1996 by His Majesty King Abdullah II, SOFEX acts as a platform to present and demonstrate new and innovative equipment for international special operations, homeland security and military communities.

“The UAE National Pavilion at SOFEX 2022 is a reflection of the strong brotherly relations between the UAE and Jordan,” said Anas Naser Al Otaiba, EDCC General Manager.

“The Pavilion will display ‘Made in UAE’ defense and security-related products and services by companies seeking to explore opportunities for cooperation across military and homeland security sectors,” he added.

Among the companies, taking part in the Pavilion are Edge Group, Al Fattan and Etimad.

Also taking part is ‘Nation Shield’, the official magazine of the UAE Armed Forces.