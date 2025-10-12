Sharjah, UAE – Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s development-focused financial engine, in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s Make it in the Emirates initiative, concluded the ninth edition of EDB Connect, held under the theme “Empowering Sharjah’s Economy Through SMEs and Entrepreneurship”, and the second to be hosted in Sharjah, under the national campaign “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World”.

Bringing together industrial entrepreneurs, experts, investors, incubators and support platforms, the event served as a direct access point for entrepreneurs to engage with decision-makers responsible for financing, regulation and growth enablement.

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, said: “Entrepreneurs do not come to EDB Connect for inspiration; they come for clarity. Whether they need financing guidance, regulatory support, or market entry, they received direct answers during the event from the people who can unlock those decisions. Some are ready to scale, others are just getting started, but all of them left with a way forward.”

H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), said:

“Our partnership with Emirates Development Bank is built on a shared vision to empower entrepreneurs and accelerate sustainable industrial growth. Sharjah’s strong economic performance in the first half of 2025, reflects how collaboration between financial and investment institutions can translate strategy into measurable impact. Through initiatives like EDB Connect, we are bridging capital with innovation, giving SMEs and startups the clarity, access, and confidence to scale from Sharjah. Together, we are building an ecosystem where businesses not only grow but help shape the Emirate’s next chapter of economic development.”

This edition also hosted a dedicated showcase for “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World”, a national campaign launched by the Ministry of Economy to attract and enable high-potential founders to scale from the UAE.

The programme opened with an address by H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, who framed EDB’s mission in alignment with Sharjah’s industrial growth priorities. This was followed by keynote remarks from H.E. Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at MoIAT, outlining Sharjah’s role within the national industrial strategy; H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), who highlighted the emirate’s innovation ecosystem; and H.E. Mohamed Al Musharrakh, who shared Sharjah’s investment outlook.

Panel discussions examined three core areas: food and healthcare as strategic sectors for entrepreneurship; financing tools and risk protection mechanisms enabling SMEs to compete globally; and Sharjah’s role as a real-world testbed for advanced technology pilots. Each session prioritised practical direction, giving founders access to the entities responsible for licensing, capital deployment and expansion support.

The agenda concluded with demonstrations of EDB 360 Business Banking, a recognition segment celebrating ecosystem contributors, and targeted networking between founders, EDB sector specialists and Sharjah-based partners — providing immediate follow-up opportunities for financing and collaboration.

EDB also showcased success stories of Sharjah-based SMEs that have grown through its financing programmes, reinforcing its role as a national catalyst for industrial and entrepreneurial development.

Entrepreneurs were encouraged to continue engaging with digital solutions such as EDB 360 Business Banking and to explore initiatives including AgriX, Make it in the Emirates Accelerators and EDB Business Lab.

