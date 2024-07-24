The conference in Dubai will tackle redefining resilience and relations

From October 8th to the 9th, Economist Impact will convene thought leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators from around the world to discuss and shape the future of global trade.

With the support of The Executive Office in Dubai, this event will address current challenges such as geopolitics, supply chain disruptions, sustainability concerns and the rising cost of goods. Attendees will leave equipped to navigate the complexities of the current trade landscape and ensure that supply chains remain efficient, resilient and future-proof.

The fourth annual Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit brings together supply chain, procurement companies and solution providers to discuss their challenges over two conference days. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops and networking sessions, showcasing the latest trends and technologies driving global trade and supply chain transformation.

Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit will cover a wide range of topics including: Policy and new globalisation, Tech powered trade: innovation and AI, Risk and resilience, Innovation in digital and services trade, Building sustainable supply chains, Global trade and supply chain transformation.

Attendees at previous events have found the event to be useful in developing their future plans:

“It’s a pleasure to attend the two day conference which saw top level policymakers, industry experts, and academia come together and discuss the most current topics.”

“Invigorating, thought-provoking, cross-cutting sessions on global trade and supply chain, attended by professionals from industry, government, and academia, is a feat that Economist Impact accomplished competently and triumphantly for the 3rd year.”

Over 500 leaders from the entire trade and supply chain ecosystem are expected to attend. The conference will connect supply chain, procurement, manufacturing and finance executives with high-level government representatives including ministers, policymakers and advisors.

A full list of speakers can be found here and the programme is here.

This in-person event will take place on Tuesday, October 8th to Wednesday, October 9th 2024 at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai.



Sponsors of Global Trade and Supply Chain Summit include our host: The Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and JP Morgan, DP World, SAP, Schneider Electric, DMCC, Citi.