Once again, eBOS is extremely excited and honoured to be attending and exhibiting at this year’s GITEX Summit – the largest Tech and Startup Show in the World. (https://ebos.com.cy/)

This year’s event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 16th – 20th inclusive, featuring 1,800 start-ups from over 100 different countries from around the world, while also hosting over 900 investors currently managing over USD $1 trillion. Moreover, the event will accommodate an overall number of 3,500 Artificial Intelligence Enterprises and start-ups, with over 500 hours of AI debates taking place throughout the event.

Dr. Stelios Christofi, Founder & Managing Director at eBOS Technologies Ltd commented:

“We have decided to participate and exhibit at GITEX for the 3rd year in a row, as we feel that this event is one-of-a-kind at the global level, providing for phenomenal exposure and allowing for exceptional networking opportunities with potential partners and game changers from all over the world.

As Cyprus’ market leader in business solutions we focus on AML and KYC Solutions for Managing Risk, Electronic Client Verification, Customer Screening, Governance, Risk & Compliance Management, Transaction Monitoring, , Case and Litigation Management, and several other highly sophisticated solutions. Our business solutions are targeted towards a wide spectrum of industry sectors, including but not limited to:

1. Accountants & Auditors

2. Banks

3. EMIs

4. Fiduciary Firms

5. Forex & Fintech Firms

6. Governments & Governmental Institutions

7. Insurance Companies

8. Law Firms

9. Oil, Gas and Energy Companies

10. Shipping Companies

11. Administration Service Providers

12. Other types of firms

Having established ourselves as the market leader in Cyprus for the last two decades, we are currently strengthening our presence with strategic partners in the rest of Europe and in the Middle East. You will find us at GITEX at booth C-20 within Hall 8!”

-Ends-

About eBOS Solutions’ Compliance Standards:

eBOS’ advanced regulatory and financial solutions comply with FATF standards and align with CBUAE Guidelines. Our core offering – the WiseBOS Suite of Solutions – is designed to help manage risk, carry out customer due diligence and follow the best security standards, easily adapting to the ever-changing business needs of companies.

eBOS solutions comply with FATF standards, EU AML compliance standards, COSO framework, Basel Committee, EBA Guidelines and the Central Bank of UAE Guidelines.