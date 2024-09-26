Ebdaa Microfinance Company, in partnership with Logic Training Institute, held a motivational workshop titled "A Leap of Life" on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The session, led by Mrs. Afnan Saqr, a specialized trainer and training officer at Ebdaa, aimed to enhance employee skills and boost overall productivity.

Designed to empower employees with tools for self-motivation and leadership, the workshop covered key topics such as effective communication, self-confidence, innovation, leadership, and emotional intelligence. Through practical lectures and interactive exercises, participants gained valuable insights to drive personal and professional development.

This initiative aligns with Ebdaa’s ongoing efforts to foster a creative and capable workforce, contributing to improved company performance and supporting the growth of qualified talent in the Bahraini market.

Dr. Khaled Al-Ghazzawi, CEO of Ebdaa Microfinance, said: "Our collaboration with Logic Training Institute in organizing this workshop has delivered significant results, enriching our experience and reaffirming our commitment to offering the best development opportunities for our employees. We look forward to continuing such initiatives in the future. Special thanks to our colleague, Mrs. Afnan Saqr, for her pivotal role in the success of this workshop. Her fresh perspectives and innovative ideas greatly contributed to motivating and enhancing the skills of the participants."

Dr. Al-Ghazzawi affirmed that Ebdaa Company believes that investing in human resources is the most valuable investment. That is why the company is committed to fostering a stimulating work environment and offering specialized training programs that help develop employees' skills. The 'Leap of Life' workshop aligns with this vision, aimed at empowering Ebdaa’s team to maximize their potential and contribute to our goal of becoming a leader in microfinance in Bahrain.

Dr. Al-Ghazzawi added: "We take immense pride in the talents and capabilities of Bahraini youth and are confident in their ability to achieve outstanding success. Ebdaa remains committed to organizing further events, workshops, and training programs that enrich both the educational and professional sectors in the Kingdom. Our objective is to empower Bahraini professionals with the skills and resources they need to excel and drive innovation across diverse industries."

