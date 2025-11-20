Easy Lease enters Malaysian market as part of a multi-national initiative to transform national infrastructure through AI and smart mobility.

Collaboration integrates AI-driven security, predictive analytics, and advanced mobility systems for future-ready development.

Partnership leverages UAE and Malaysian and U.S. expertise to enhance ports, borders, aerospace, and defence technologies.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Easy Lease PJSC (ADX:EasyLease), one of the UAE’s leading providers of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, has signed a significant strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BigBear.ai, Pahang Aerospace City (PAC), and Vigilix Technology Investment LLC–SPC (Vigilix) at the Dubai Airshow. The landmark agreement marks Easy Lease’s entry into the Malaysian market, alongside its partners BigBear.ai and Vigilix, aiming to accelerate the country’s transformation in security, mobility, and infrastructure through next-generation AI technologies.

As part of the collaboration, Easy Lease will act as the strategic mobility and operational partner from the UAE, leveraging its expertise in smart mobility ecosystems, IoT-enabled fleet management, and AI-driven operational intelligence at PAC, a 5,042-hectare aerospace hub near Kuantan in Malaysia. It will feature a new international airport, MRO cluster, mixed-use zones, and Southeast Asia’s first spaceport.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, said: “Easy Lease is proud to help build the future of intelligent mobility within PAC, a hub that will redefine aerospace and smart city connectivity across Southeast Asia. This is also a significant milestone for Easy Lease as we enter the Malaysian market for the first time. By partnering with BigBear.ai, PAC, and Vigilix, we are extending our regional footprint while enabling future-ready mobility and security solutions that can transform sectors such as logistics, e-commerce, and delivery. Together, we aim to build an ecosystem powered by smart mobility and AI-driven operational intelligence. One that enhances efficiency, connectivity, and resilience for Malaysia’s next era of infrastructure."

“BigBear.ai is honored to partner with PAC and our established regional partners in EasyLease and Vigilix in building an AI-powered aerospace and security ecosystem that sets the benchmark for the region,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “By integrating mission-ready AI, predictive analytics, and secure orchestration technologies, together we can help Malaysia build a first of its kind aviation, transit, and space ecosystem that strengthens both national economic growth and regional security. This collaboration represents an exciting step forward for innovation and for BigBear.ai’s engagement in Southeast Asia.”

The partnership brings together distinct expertise from each participant with EasyLease serving as the UAE-based strategic mobility partner, driving smart mobility integration and operational readiness while BigBear.ai contributes advanced technology and AI solutions, including analytics and security frameworks. Further, PAC, will act as the Malaysian host and project originator, facilitating local regulatory engagement and government coordination with Vigilix playing the role of integrator and facilitator, ensuring seamless collaboration between UAE, Malaysian and U.S. stakeholders.

The MoU outlines a joint commitment to explore AI-powered operational intelligence, predictive analytics, and integrated smart mobility platforms designed to create secure, efficient, and technologically advanced infrastructure networks at PAC.

About EasyLease

Founded in 2011, EasyLease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker "EasyLease" and operates as a capital subsidiary of IHC. The company is a leading provider of integrated Mobility solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, couriers, and food service providers. EasyLease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 40,000 fleet.

The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and the broader MENA region, focusing on innovation and efficiency in all mobility services. EasyLease offers a range of flexible vehicle leasing solutions tailored to meet the diverse transportation needs of businesses. This customer-centric approach, coupled with investment in top-notch technology, including cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), ensures that we remain at the forefront of the transportation services industry.

www.easylease.ae

About Pahang Aerospace City (PAC)

PAC is a large-scale development initiative in the Malaysian State of Pahang of over 50.4 square kilometres, (5,042 hectares), roughly 42 per cent larger than Dubai International Airport.

Its goal is to create a major aerospace and aviation technology hub combining airport infrastructure, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, and a spaceport.

Participation at the Dubai International Airshow provides the launch platform for PAC to engage with stakeholders, media and investors.

Key investors from the Gulf region include Abu Dhabi’s K2, a specialist AI and autonomous vehicle enterprise.

A partnership with K2 and PAC was announced in September at a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, attended by Sultan of Pahang, HRH Sultan Abdullah, and Sean Teo K2’s CEO,, alongside Professor Nurazmi Abas, CEO of PAC.

Key Components

The geographic focus is around Gebeng, which is near Kuantan, Pahang, on the east coast of the Malaysian Peninsular.

A new international airport, Kuantan International Airport, to replace or relocate the existing Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport, in 2026.

MRO / aviation services cluster as part of the aerospace hub, to attract aerospace firms.

Mixed-use development (commercial, industrial, possibly residential) integrated with aviation & logistics infrastructure.

An ambitious plan to host Southeast Asia’s first spaceport / international rocket launch facility on Malaysian soil, linked with the aerospace city.

Integration with multi-modal transport: air, land, roads / rail and seaport.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai.

About Vigilix Technology Investment LLC–SPC

Based in the UAE, Vigilix Technology Investment LLC is a leading technology investment and strategic advisory firm focused on accelerating innovation across the region’s digital economy. Vigilix specializes in identifying, nurturing, and scaling high-potential technology ventures that address the evolving needs of both public and private sectors.

With a commitment to driving digital transformation, Vigilix serves as a trusted partner for global technology leaders and local enterprises alike, providing strategic guidance, market entry support, and operational enablement. Vigilix’s expertise spans artificial intelligence, smart infrastructure, mobility, and emerging technologies, positioning it as a catalyst for sustainable growth and innovation in the Middle East.