Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The third edition of the E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023, organised by Ejtemaat Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Saudi CX Association, opened today at the Crowne Plaza RDC in Riyadh.

The E3 CX Conference is one of the largest platforms discussing customer experience in the region and is organised in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of KSA and Tamkeen Technologies. It addresses strategies and tools to accelerate customer-centric growth and innovation in the face of capricious developments in the experience economy, where consumers have started interacting with AI and demand fast services.

The first day of the conference also saw the launch of the highly anticipated CX Saudi Excellence Programme, led by the Saudi CX Association, which recognised Saudi organisations, including, The National Center for Performance Measurement "Adaa"; Digital Government Authority; Communications, Space and Technology Commission; Ministry of Commerce, KPMG Saudi Arabia, Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at); Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC); Flying Bisons; National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector; and Quality of Life Program of KSA, with the ‘Saudi Customer Experience Awards’.

"The Kingdom lives in the light of its comprehensive development vision, a comprehensive renaissance that extends to all sectors. To keep up with this developmental renaissance, the CX SAUDI (Customer Experience Association) is building a CX professional community in the Kingdom to educate, innovate and exchange insights to develop and implement sustainable and successful Customer Experience programs across the region," said Eng. Abdullah AlGhamedi, Founder & Chairman of Saudi CX Association, in his welcome address.

He continued to emphasise on the Association's mission to support the Kingdom's CX agenda saying, "In order to activate the role of the association and achieve its goals, we are here today as a main partner in the E3 CX Conference, and we continue to support and enable events and programs that aim to serve the customer experience field at the local and regional levels."

The two-day event gathers key decision-makers, CX experts, technology leaders, and thought leaders to explore the theme "Revolutionising Your Customer Experience". Topics include the influence of AI on customer journeys, brand loyalty, and the $482.18M customer experience management market. They will present actionable strategies and initiatives to drive customer-centric growth and innovation in the evolving experience economy and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at economic development and diversification.

During an insightful keynote session, Dr. Muhammad Al-Shaibi, CEO of Tamkeen Technologies, expressed Tamkeen Technologies' keenness to participate with the Ministry of Communications And Information Technology (MCIT) and Saudi Customer Experience Association (CXA) in sponsoring this specialised conference and contributing to the development of the customer experience industry.

In addition, the Vice President of the Customer Experience Sector of Tamkeen Technologies, Mr. Ali Al-Zubaidi, also confirmed that Tamkeen Technologies is working hard to apply the latest international methodologies in this sector, which prompted us to design "JSOUR TX", which was established with the aim of integrating all known experiences, "such as the Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), User Experience (UX)," which has become traditional and cannot achieve the customers' expectations without homogenising and harmonising all experiences together.

Dr Fahad Al Twaijry, Director of Ejtemaat KSA, the organiser of the event, said, "It has become evident that designing and delivering quality customer experiences requires KSA business and government organisations next level understanding in terms of technology, trained manpower and seamless integration across the organisations. This can be only achieved by breaking down complex customer engagement processes and aligning the business or government services around the customer. The conference has attracted great feedback and attendance this year, and this reflects that KSA organisations are determined to take customer experience practises to the next level, and this is in line with the nation's and our leaderships objectives."

The conference is set to feature over 40+ industry-leading speakers from the region and beyond, including industry pioneer Abdulaziz Alshamsan, CEO of CXKSA, who said, "Customer experience is trending, and CXKSA is as well. We are dedicated to the age of customers with our vision and CX capabilities. Technology can enhance customer experience and aim to create a total experience (TX). We are joining E3 to demonstrate that CXKSA has the talent and will to support the industry towards customer-centricity adoption. We are proud to announce during the event the "Saudi Customer Experience Awards", with its international history now in Saudi Arabia, the country with a vision for the future. We will contribute to enhancing and building the CX community here."

Addressing important industry topics, the conference also highlighted how trust and safety is a rapidly growing industry critical to all organisations and individuals who gather in digital space. The Teleperformance SVP, Camilla Hegarty, focused on the theme "What is Trust and Safety and what invest in this now ", where she shared extensive insights on crucial areas of content moderation, payment and transactions, anti-fraud and security and social media monitoring to increase the overall customer experience.

"Managing customer experience is no longer an option for brands; it has become a necessity. To be recognised as market leaders globally, brands in the region need to use solutions like Lucidya, to provide the best CX possible to their clients. We support and partake in events like E3 to spread awareness on the importance of customer experience management and the effect of AI on customer experience." said Abdullah Asiri, Founder & CEO of Lucidya.

Supported by global partners Teleperformance, Lucidya, Qualtrics, Genesys, Fourth Dimension Systems, QuestionPro, New Metrics, Medallia, Emplifi, Survey2Connect, Sprinklr, KPMG, Sitecore, Delight, Zoho, Silah, Freshworks, Alnafitha IT, Horváth, RayaCX, Sandsiv+, Ziwo, CXKsa, Taqniyat, Kanari, Hansa Research, and CXBrand, the E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023 highlights regional and international CX success stories, bringing together over 500+ delegates from the Middle East CX community with recognised CX practitioners and thought leaders from around the world.

For more information and to register, visit the conference website at www.e3cx.live

-Ends -