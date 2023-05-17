Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The third edition of the E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023, organised by Ejtemaat Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Saudi CX Association, opened yesterday at the Crowne Plaza RDC in Riyadh.

The E3 CX Conference is one of the largest platforms discussing customer experience in the region and is organised in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of KSA and Tamkeen Technologies. It addresses strategies and tools to accelerate customer-centric growth and innovation in the face of capricious developments in the experience economy, where consumers have started interacting with AI and demand fast services.

The first day of the conference also saw the launch of the highly anticipated CX Saudi Excellence Programme, led by the Saudi CX Association, which recognised Saudi organisations, including, The National Center for Performance Measurement "Adaa"; Digital Government Authority; Communications, Space and Technology Commission; Ministry of Commerce, KPMG Saudi Arabia, Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at); Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC); Flying Bisons; National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector; and Quality of Life Program of KSA, with the ‘Saudi Customer Experience Awards’.

"The Kingdom lives in the light of its comprehensive development vision, a comprehensive renaissance that extends to all sectors. To keep up with this developmental renaissance, the CX SAUDI (Customer Experience Association) is building a CX professional community in the Kingdom to educate, innovate and exchange insights to develop and implement sustainable and successful Customer Experience programs across the region," said Eng. Abdullah AlGhamedi, Founder & Chairman of Saudi CX Association, in his welcome address.

He continued to emphasise on the Association's mission to support the Kingdom's CX agenda saying, "In order to activate the role of the association and achieve its goals, we are here today as a main partner in the E3 CX Conference, and we continue to support and enable events and programs that aim to serve the customer experience field at the local and regional levels."

The two-day event gathers key decision-makers, CX experts, technology leaders, and thought leaders to explore the theme "Revolutionising Your Customer Experience". Topics include the influence of AI on customer journeys, brand loyalty, and the $482.18M customer experience management market. They will present actionable strategies and initiatives to drive customer-centric growth and innovation in the evolving experience economy and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at economic development and diversification

The conference features over 40+ industry-leading speakers from the region and beyond, addressing important industry topics, the conference also highlighted how trust and safety is a rapidly growing industry critical to all organisations and individuals who gather in digital space.

Supported by global partners Teleperformance, Lucidya, Qualtrics, Genesys, Fourth Dimension Systems, QuestionPro, New Metrics, Medallia, Emplifi, Survey2Connect, Sprinklr, KPMG, Sitecore, Delight, Zoho, Silah, Freshworks, Alnafitha IT, Horváth, RayaCX, Sandsiv+, Ziwo, CXKsa, Taqniyat, Kanari, Hansa Research, and CXBrand, the E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023 highlights regional and international CX success stories, bringing together over 500+ delegates from the Middle East CX community with recognised CX practitioners and thought leaders from around the world.

