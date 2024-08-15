Dubai – e& Youth Council today welcomed representatives from the Emirates Global Youth Council in the United Kingdom to its ‘Open Innovation Centre’ in Dubai bringing together more than 50 Emirati students pursuing studies in the UK to highlight the various future opportunities across e&.

By aligning the e& Youth Council with the UAE Ministry of Culture’s Global Youth Council, the visit coinciding with International Youth Day 2024 aims to attract potential UAE Nationals studying at top UK universities and emphasise on e&’s commitment to Emiratisation.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Emirates Global Youth Council in the UK to our Open Innovation Centre. This event marks a significant milestone in our commitment to Emiratisation as we connect with talented UAE students in the UK. By sharing our vision for digital transformation and the opportunities within e&, we aim to inspire the next generation of tech leaders and encourage strong collaborations between the UAE and the e& youth councils.”

Abdulla Albastaki, President of the Emirates Global Youth Council in the United Kingdom, expressed: "This visit is a significant step towards strengthening the connection between Emirati youth in the UK and the e& Group. By fostering communication and collaboration with various entities, we aim to help our youth realise their aspirations and empower them to contribute effectively to the UAE's sustainable development.

“We believe it’s essential to build bridges of knowledge and experience between our youth and the technology sector back home. Initiatives like this create new opportunities for youth to be part of the UAE's ongoing journey of innovation and growth. Our objective is to equip them with access to the latest global technologies and trends, enhancing their capacity to play a key role in the digital transformation of our nation."

Hessa Ali Nasser, Senior Analyst, Global Connectivity and Projects, e& UAE, and President of e& Youth Council, said: “It's been an incredible opportunity to connect with fellow Emirati youth, exchange ideas, and work towards our shared goal of inspiring the next generation of tech leaders. By bringing members of the Global Youth Council to our Open Innovation Centre, we showcased our innovative solutions, inspired creative thinking, and fostered a collaborative spirit among young minds.”

During the visit the Global Youth Council were introduced to the e& Youth Council, engaging in an open dialogue with e&'s executive leaders during a ‘Jalsa’ session. This was followed by an inspiring Youth Talks and concluded with a guided tour of the Open Innovation Centre, showcasing e&'s cutting-edge technology, accompanied with a visit to the autonomous retail store, EASE.

This event provided all participants with valuable insights and a wealth of networking opportunities. They connected with industry leaders, build relationships with fellow youth council members, and gain insights into e&'s dynamic culture.

The e& Youth Council, launched in 2022, is an initiative designed to empower and engage the youth within e& in alignment with the UAE's National Youth Agenda. Following the appointment of the UAE’s first Youth Minister in 2016 and the establishment of the Federal Youth Authority in 2019, the council serves as a platform for young leaders to make their voices heard.

The e& Youth Council has played an integral role in amplifying the voices of young employees and cultivates a strong sense of ownership and responsibility among them. By investing in the energy and creativity of young talent, the council significantly enhances employee engagement and contributes to the company’s innovation and success.

