Johannesburg: Cars.co.za, South Africa's leading automotive sales and advisory platform, is thrilled to announce that renowned comedian Nik Rabinowitz and popular media personality Khutso Theledi will take centre stage at the glittering event to reveal the winners across 14 categories, including the coveted Brand of the Year Award.

Nik Rabinowitz, celebrated for his wit and humour, is set to infuse the evening with laughter, bringing his unique comedic style to the stage. Known for using his comedy to shed light on various aspects of South African life, Rabinowitz is the perfect choice to add a touch of levity to the celebration.

Joining Rabinowitz is the vibrant and charismatic Khutso Theledi, a familiar face in South African media. With her infectious energy and engaging stage presence, Theledi is sure to captivate the audience and contribute to the overall excitement of the evening.

"I'm excited to be a part of an event that celebrates excellence in the automotive industry. It's going to be a night filled with laughter, surprises, and, of course, the best cars in South Africa!" an excited Rabinowitz says. Additionally, Theledi exclaims "Hosting the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards is an incredible honour. I can't wait to celebrate with the winners and showcase the best that the automotive industry has to offer."

The ceremony takes place at Sandton City on February 29, 2024 and promises to be a night of glamour, entertainment, and celebration, as industry leaders, automotive enthusiasts, and media representatives gather to honour the top vehicles in the South African market.

In a ground-breaking move, Cars.co.za, in partnership with Absa, will present the inaugural Cars.co.za Consumer Awards Roadshow at Sandton City Mall from February 29 to March 3. This unique event will bring the excitement of the awards directly to the public, showcasing all 39 vehicle brands that have reached the finalist stage. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to see, touch, and even test drive the country's top automotive picks, receive personalized advice from Cars.co.za experts, and interact with Absa dealership partners. For those ready to make a purchase, this event will offer an unparalleled buying experience, allowing consumers to drive away in their chosen finalist car.

Established in 2015, the awards have become a benchmark for excellence in the automotive industry, guiding consumers to the best vehicles across 14 distinct categories, tailored to fit every lifestyle and budget.

