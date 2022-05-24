Dur Hospitality has sponsored the second edition of the Future Hospitality Summit as a strategic partner for the event which was held under the theme “Reimagined Horizons” on the 24th and 25th of May at Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel. Organized by the globally renowned event organizer Bench, MEED, and the Saudi Event Management & Marketing Company (SEMARK), the Summit offered rich insights into prospects of growth and development in the hospitality industry across the region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through discussions between highly-accomplished decision makers and pioneers in the tourism and hospitality sector, in the attendance of several officials from the public sector alongside sustainability specialists, developers, investors, professionals and other stakeholders in the industry.

For two days, the event’s panel discussions and conferences addressed a wide range of significant topics on the future needs and challenges facing the tourism and hospitality industry. Key conference themes revolved around the future of hotel development, aviation, destination investment, sustainability and innovation, food and beverages as well as human capital investments.

In his speech welcoming the participants and attendees, CEO of Dur Hospitality Sultan bin Badr Al-Otaibi indicated that Dur’s role as a strategic partner hosting and sponsoring this high-caliber event aligns with its long-standing commitment to advancing the tourism and hospitality industry by supporting such key events that serve that purpose, especially at a time when the Kingdom is undergoing large-scale transformation and witnessing significant developments that yield immense benefits for all stakeholders in this sector. Committed to this approach, we have been increasing our investments in the sector through local development projects which help accelerate economic growth, achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and solidify the Kingdom’s position as a leading hub for business and entertainment. Al-Otaibi further highlighted Dur’s consistent achievements in increasing the scope of its partnerships with some of the world’s top hospitality brands while continuously rolling out innovative services and expanding its property development projects.

In parallel, Dur Hospitality’s President of Hotels Operations Hassan Al Ahdab emphasized the importance of the tourism sector as a key component for stimulating the economy as its role increasingly grows and adapts to the Kingdom’s economic strategies and aspirations. He touched on the diversity of Dur’s portfolio which currently includes more than 32 hotel and residential properties, commercial plazas and entertainment centers in various regions across the Kingdom. Al Ahdab added that Dur is pursuing expansion plans that aim to keep up with the flourishing tourism activity and the growing demand for hotel services in the Kingdom and include 15 new hotel and real estate development projects. He further reiterated Dur Hospitality’s adherence to the industry’s latest international standards and commitment to equipping its facilities with top innovative products and services that offer a more personalized experience for its guests so they can feel at home through a modern approach that reflects the charm of authentic Saudi hospitality.

The Future Hospitality Summit served as a unique platform for knowledge sharing and connecting industry leaders with international and regional investors from various backgrounds, providing key insights for investing in the market and promoting investment opportunities at regional and international levels.

Speakers at the event underscored the importance of committing to sustainable standards and practices in the travel and tourism industry by adopting environmentally friendly strategies, consistently adhering to health and safety standards, and promoting eco-tourism.

