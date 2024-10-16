Dubai, UAE – A group of students from The International School of Choueifat – Dubai and The International School of Choueifat – Dubai Investments Park, part of the SABIS® Network of schools, have been selected to participate in the upcoming Voices of Tomorrow conference. The event has been designed as a unique platform to seek fresh perspectives and tangible actions from young minds on the future of work.

Hosted by Zurich Middle East, as part of their Global Employee Benefits World Tour, the two-day conference, which will be held on October 21-22, 2024, is set to bring together industry experts and thought leaders to participate in a series of interactive workshops and thought-provoking discussions that aim to redefine the future of employee benefits.

The conference showstopper on October 22nd will be an insightful debate presented by six students from SABIS, who were hand-picked for their high motivation and commitment to debate clubs. The young debaters will be tasked with presenting sustainable solutions as they actively tackle a critical question: Is artificial intelligence (AI) a threat or an opportunity? The students will not only showcase their debating prowess but, most importantly, tackle one of the most pressing issues of the modern workforce.

Sharing her sentiments about being part of the event, 16-year-old Perla Jallikian from The International School of Choueifat – Dubai Investments Park said: “This is more than just a debate - it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help shape our future. AI is something that’s on everyone’s mind and it’s an honour for myself and the other students to be granted a chance to weigh in on whether it’s a threat or an opportunity for the workforce we will eventually be a part of in the next few years."

Held in partnership with Debate Mate, an international organisation that develops essential communication skills in young people, the highly anticipated conference will provide a platform for students to express their views on why workplaces must align with the evolving demands of a rapidly changing global landscape.

"We are committed to equipping young people with the tools they need to think critically and communicate effectively," said Hugo Van Mol, Commercial Director, Debate Mate. "This event is a unique opportunity for these students to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing discussion around the future of work, while also showcasing the leadership and creativity that companies will require in the coming years. We are thrilled to provide a platform for them to share their perspectives and inspire actionable insights for businesses."

The Voices of Tomorrow conference, which is anchored on shifting perspectives and inspiring new approaches to employee wellbeing and workplace innovation, is also set to bring together regional startups, global companies, youth leaders, and government officials from the region, and will feature workshops, debates, and thought leadership sessions.

“Today’s young minds are tomorrow’s leaders. They bring a high level of creativity and showcase critical thinking that challenges traditional viewpoints. Their contributions, especially on hot topics such as AI and wellbeing in the workplace, will provide fresh insights that could potentially help us build a future that’s innovative, sustainable, and inclusive,” said Maite Mouraille, Head of Marketing & Communications, Zurich Middle East.

The event will be action-packed with day one of the conference focusing on live discussions around sustainable workplace practices and the role of positive leadership in shaping a thriving future. Day two will be dedicated to breakout sessions, debates, and unveiling the fourth edition of the ‘Future of Work 2024’ thought leadership report. This report, based on a study of over 4,000 employers and employees across the GCC, will provide a deep dive into workplace trends and employee benefits.

The second day of the conference will also include a panel discussion on “Empower: Nurturing Well-being for a Thriving Future,” addressing the mental and financial well-being of employees. Another highlight will be a session on how local and global firms can shape the future of employee benefits in the Middle East's business landscape.

