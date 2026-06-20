Dubai, United Arab Emirates – With just three days remaining until the opening of Dubai WoodShow 2026, the global wood and woodworking machinery industry is preparing to convene in Dubai for a business focused edition highlighting the technologies reshaping timber trade.

Taking place from 22 to 24 June 2026 at the world Trade Center, the exhibition brings together more than 400 exhibitors, over 600 international brands, 5 international country pavilions, and participation from more than 45 countries.

At the center of these industry shifts, Dubai WoodShow serves as a strategic platform for exploring the innovations transforming how wood products are sourced, processed, managed, and traded across international markets, while reinforcing its position as a leading global hub for industry professionals across the wood value chain.

With timber trade becomes increasingly shaped by supply chain shifts, evolving sourcing strategies, and the growing need for speed, visibility, and operational efficiency, this year’s edition of Dubai WoodShow places strong focus on AI, automation, smart logistics, and digital supply chain systems that are transforming how wood products are sourced, moved, and delivered across markets.

From advanced processing machinery and automation systems to real time supply chain visibility platforms and smart logistics solutions, the exhibition presents practical innovations designed to strengthen operational performance, accelerate decision making, and support more agile, responsive business operations. As one of the region’s leading platforms for the wood and woodworking machinery industry, the event further underscores how technology is driving stronger supply chain coordination and more efficient trade flows across the sector.

As a business focused industry platform, Dubai WoodShow offers exhibitors direct access to a highly targeted audience actively seeking advanced machinery, processing solutions, digital tools, sourcing partnerships, and smarter trade capabilities. It serves as a high value platform to showcase innovation, strengthen market presence, and engage with buyers and decision makers from across regional and international markets.

For visitors, the exhibition provides direct access to the solutions shaping a more efficient and connected wood industry, with a strong focus on technologies that enhance supply chain visibility, improve operational performance, and support smarter trade execution. Spanning advanced machinery, intelligent processing systems, traceability tools, warehouse automation, and logistics technologies, the event showcases innovations with direct business value across the wood industry value chain.

The exhibition also underscores Dubai’s growing influence in shaping the future of international timber trade. Supported by advanced logistics infrastructure, strategic global connectivity, and its established position as a gateway linking major producing regions with high demand markets, Dubai continues to offer a highly competitive environment for companies seeking to expand market access, strengthen distribution capabilities, and enhance cross border trade performance.

Through its international participation and business led platform, Dubai WoodShow convenes industry leaders around the technologies, partnerships, and market intelligence shaping the future of growth across the wood industry. As the sector continues to evolve, the event further strengthens its role as a strategic platform for trade, innovation, and high-value industry engagement. By aligning global expertise with market driven solutions, Dubai WoodShow continues to contribute to the development of a more resilient, efficient, and forward looking wood industry.