The announcement came during a press conference held, this week, at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, and witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Hanif Sheikh, Chairman of Emirates Holding Group, and Ahmed Bahgat, CEO of Al Shumoukh Group, with Miglina Savova and Veronica Husseinli, founder of “Lady of the Universe.” Ltd. ».

For his part, Hanif Sheikh praised the agreement, especially since Dubai is a mecca for international models and beauty queens, and beauty pageants have proven to be a source of inspiration for others, and affirmation of aesthetic values ​​that celebrate inner beauty and culture, and do not stop at appearance and appearance alone.

For his part, Ahmed Bahgat said: "Everything that is being cooperated with comes out of conviction and steadfastness and gives great results."

For her part, Miglina Savova confirmed that Dubai is the city that has always dreamed of being the beginning of its launch to host beauty contests and fashion and fashion shows, pointing out that the upcoming competition will crown successful business women in the world.

