Dubai, UAE: Dubai Watch Week, the globally renowned platform that celebrates the creative confluence and undercurrents of the luxury watch industry, is proud to announce Bonhams, as its exclusive Auction House partner for the next three editions. The partnership starts with the 7th edition set to take place from 19th to 23rd November 2025 with over 90 participating brands.

Founded in 1793, Bonhams is one of the world’s most respected auctioneers, celebrated for its expertise across fine art, collectibles, motor cars, and luxury goods – including watches and jewellery. With a legacy spanning more than two centuries and a global presence across London, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, and beyond, Bonhams has built a reputation for curating some of the most significant auctions worldwide, making it a compelling partner for Dubai Watch Week as the event evolves and expands its offering.

This milestone partnership marks an exciting chapter in Dubai Watch Week’s journey as it continues to build a platform for connection, learning, and discovery across the global watch community.

For Bonhams, this partnership provides a unique platform to foster direct relationships with a passionate audience, while showcasing its deep knowledge through various activations during the event. Given Dubai’s prominence as a hub for luxury, Bonhams in collaboration with Dubai Watch Week, will offer a shared vision to bring together collectors, enthusiasts, and industry professionals.

"As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dubai Watch Week, it’s imperative that we continue to evolve and reimagine our offering. Partnering with Bonhams, allows us to introduce an exciting new dimension to the event and deepen our commitment to creating a memorable experience for the watch community," said Hind Seddiqi, CEO of Dubai Watch Week. "This partnership embodies our vision to establish Dubai Watch Week not just as an event but a platform, one that builds bridges across industries and connects diverse audiences through a shared passion for luxury."

"Bonhams is delighted to partner with Dubai Watch Week, a key player in the global watch arena and much anticipated date on the horology calendar.” said Chabi Nouri, CEO of Bonhams. “The unique platform offers the chance to share experiences, knowledge and passion of the horology and cultural heritage world with the wider community, and we look forward to anchoring our expertise and presence in Dubai and UAE.”

The partnership will also extend across select sessions within the House of Horology and the wider Dubai Watch Week programming, helping to deepen audience engagement and explore the confluence of watches with art, design, and culture.



The event is free and open to the public. To register for the 7th edition of Dubai Watch Week, please visit our website and stay tuned for updates via our Instagram page @dubaiwatchweek.

ABOUT DUBAI WATCH WEEK

Founded in 2015 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Dubai Watch Week celebrates the creative confluence and undercurrents of the luxury watch industry highlighting the people, community, tradition, and innovation in the market. Creating satellite events and its biennial hero event in Dubai, Dubai Watch Week is a movement that supports initiatives with similar values, bridges communities, and creates unique opportunities for networking and creative exchange.

ABOUT BONHAMS

Bonhams is a global network of auction houses, with the largest number of international salerooms, offering the widest range of collecting categories and selling at all price points. Bonhams is recognised for its bespoke service, and a dedication to local market relationships, enhanced by a global platform. With 14 salerooms, Bonhams presents over 1,000 sales annually, across more than 60 specialist categories, including fine art, collectables, luxury, wine & spirits, and collector cars.

Founded in 1793, Bonhams has representatives in more than 30 countries and operates flagship salerooms in London, New York, Paris, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong. In 2022, Bonhams added four international auction houses to its network: Bukowskis, Stockholm; Bruun Rasmussen, Copenhagen; Cornette de Saint Cyr, Paris and Brussels; and Skinner, Massachusetts. The success of Bonhams’ global strategy is a result of recognising the shift in growing intercontinental buying and increased digital engagement.