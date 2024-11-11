In a landmark event that underscores Dubai's growing influence in the world of fashion and sustainability, the city is set to host the highly anticipated "Brand Booster" show. Taking place at the 25h Hotel on November 18-19, the event will feature a remarkable lineup of 30 innovative designers from the GCC countries—including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar as well as international talents from Spain and Canada. This gathering will provide a valuable platform for emerging and established designers to present their creations to an audience of major retailers and boutique owners, spotlighting Dubai as a global destination for sustainable and forward-thinking fashion.

Today's start up and professional fashion designers both emerging and established play a vital role in shaping an industry that increasingly values diversity and excellence. The Brand Booster show embodies a clear vision of empowering new designers to reach success by facilitating direct interactions with local and international buyers, boutique owners. For many, this event presents a rare gateway to unexpected opportunities and tangible progress toward building their own fashion brands.

Yasser Al-Beer, co-founder of the Brand Booster show, emphasizes the importance of this support, saying, “It is essential to provide emerging and established designers with real opportunities to showcase their creativity. The Brand Booster is not merely an event; it’s a bold step toward highlighting talents that deserve recognition and growth”.

This year's the show marks a new direction toward sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, featuring designs that prioritize reducing the fashion industry's environmental footprint while catering to a conscientious audience. Participating designers are set to present creations that blend elegance with responsibility, using sustainable materials, colors, and techniques aimed at environmental preservation.

Co-founder Geraldine Laborie notes, “Sustainability is no longer an option; it’s a necessity in the world of fashion. Designing pieces that respect the environment isn’t just about fashion; it’s a reflection of our commitment to protecting our future”.

About the Brand Booster

Brand Booster is an innovative show supporting start up and proffesional fashion designers across the Arab world, marking the first of its kind in the region. As a comprehensive program dedicated to fostering the growth of designers, Brand Booster provides a unique opportunity to broaden their creative horizons and bring their visions to life in the market. The show is designed to be a comprehensive platform where designers can present their innovative creations to top specialists in product selection and procurement, including buyers from major department stores and high-end boutiques. In addition, Brand Booster aims to strengthen connections between designers and investors.