“UAE is the hub for technology and finance and Palestine represents the opportunity of the future,” Eng. Usama Sadawi, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Empowerment, Palestine

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – “Innovative Palestine in the UAE; People & Potential”, the 4th edition of the annual International Conference on Entrepreneurship in Palestine: ICEP 4.0, will be held for the first time in Dubai on 1st and 2nd November, 2022.

Hosted in strategic partnership with DIFC Innovation Hub with prominent speakers including Saeed Al Falasi Executive Director, Future Design and Acceleration at Dubai Future Foundation, the two-day event will take place at Museum of the Future and DIFC Fintech Hive.

ICEP is the biggest and most empowering dialogue platform of its kind on the start-up economy, innovation, and technology ecosystem in Palestine. Created with the aim of empowering Palestinian entrepreneurs, the event will see nearly 20 Palestinian start-ups across the Fintech, Edtech, Insurtech, AI and Healthtech sectors participate in high-level panel discussions and pitches for seed and Series A funding.

“With surrounding geopolitical tensions and our market’s small size, Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to face more than their fair share of challenges,” said Eng. Usama Sadawi, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Empowerment, Palestine. “But this has also encouraged a generation of prolific problem-solvers to use innovation to build more robust, sustainable and impactful models for the economy. The UAE is the hub for emerging technology and finance, and Palestine represents the opportunity of the future. We are delighted to bring ICEP 4.0 to Dubai, which is well-known for its established ecosystem, regulatory environment and world-class infrastructure to support the growth and development of emerging fintech and technology companies.”

Added Hashim Shawa, Chairman of Bank of Palestine Group: “Palestinian entrepreneurs have long demonstrated an ability to adapt and innovate, despite the country’s many challenges. We look forward to showcasing investible and export-ready Palestinian ideas to discerning investors in the UAE who are searching for the next unicorn. ICEP 4.0 is the UAE's opportunity to welcome Palestine's talent into its ecosystem and our startups are eager to show their mettle. The UAE entrepreneurship ecosystem represents a great regional opportunity for our innovators.”

ICEP 4.0 will be attended by Palestinian entrepreneurs and regional representatives of business incubators, fintech accelerators and VC funds in addition to government and private sector organizations across Palestine and the UAE. The annual event is held in cooperation with the Global Shapers Hubs in Palestine, a community of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in partnership with the Ministry of Entrepreneurship & Empowerment, Bank of Palestine Group, Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank-funded Innovative Private Sector Development Program (IPSD), APIC Group and Hubert Burda Media–Germany with sponsorship of UNEC, Reach Holding in the UAE, Levari Law Firm and CoolNet.

