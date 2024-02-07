Dubai, UAE: HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 80th meeting of the Council, which was held at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira hotel in Dubai, in the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

The meeting was also attended by HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and board members HE Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; HE Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

The Council discussed new measures to support the development of the retail fuel distribution sector to be compatible with the highest international standards in this field and to keep pace with the remarkable increase in demand in the past three years. The Council has adopted initiatives that will have a positive impact on ensuring smooth distribution operations at fuel stations, in addition to providing mobile fuel distribution vehicles to meet consumers’ needs.

In support of the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced a programme to issue accreditation certificates to entities and companies that manage green vehicle fleets, including electric and hybrid cars. This supports Dubai’s objective to increase the number of environmentally friendly cars in the local markets.

“In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of clean and renewable energy sources and in light of the global transition towards environmentally friendly renewable and clean energy, we reviewed a number of strategies, plans, and decisions during the meeting. The Council is keen to ensure that the transition towards the sensible use of all types of energy is based on integrated systems and strategies with programmes that support the sustainable development of Dubai. This will be achieved with the participation of government and private entities to ensure effective implementation to reach the goals outlined in the roadmap to a green economy,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

“We aim to enhance the quality of life in Dubai and achieve a clean environment free of carbon emissions. This will reflect positively on realising sustainable development in its social, economic, and environmental aspects, as well as ensure a brighter future for generations to come,” added Al Tayer.

“The Council reviewed the regulatory framework to support the remarkable growth in demand for vehicle fuel by increasing the number of fuelling stations in various areas of Dubai. This is achieved by analysing the population increase and the number of vehicles to improve the flow of traffic at retail stations. The Council has approved the introduction of initiatives that will balance supply and demand for vehicle fuel in the next five years,” said HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the DSCE.

“This programme, which has been developed by the RTA, will support Dubai’s goals of increasing low-carbon emission vehicles. These certificates are set to be offered in the coming months,” added Al Muhairbi.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum honoured the members of the Board of Directors of the Regulatory & Supervisory Bureau (RSB) for Electricity and Water in Dubai, His Excellency Qusai Al Shared, Chairman, His Excellency Ahmed Al Muhairbi, Vice Chairman, and Mustafa Al Yousuf, Member of the Board, for their effective contributions to enhancing RSB’s successes, His Highness also honoured Nasser Lootah, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy in its first cycle. His Highness also welcomed the joining of the new members of the Board of Directors of the RSB in its new cycle, HE Qusai Al-Shared as Chairman, Ramiz Alaileh as Executive Director, and Ali Bu Ruhaima, as Board Member.