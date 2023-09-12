Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 2023 edition of Dubai Sports World (DSW) - Dubai’s largest and most diverse indoor summer sports destination - has concluded its largest edition to date, setting new records with its larger-than-ever array of sports offering and cutting-edge fitness facilities for all age groups throughout the summer.

Celebrating its 13th edition this year, Dubai Sports World returned with an unparalleled selection of sports fun spread across an expansive 300,000 square feet featuring over 40 courts and pitches at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Complemented by a multitude of new fitness facilities, the event spanned three months, from 01 June to 10 September, and was organised by DWTC in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and in support of the UAE leadership's commitment to fostering a healthier and more fitness-oriented lifestyle.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2023 EDITION

This year, participants took part in a plethora of sports, fitness classes, academic coaching, and an exciting range of activities for all ages. DSW offered the perfect haven for sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: "Dubai Sports World has become an essential event in the city’s annual sporting calendar, creating a positive impact on sports, physical fitness, and community participation. The 2023 edition has set new standards for success - from the number of events and participants to the diversity of sports and activities on offer, and the involvement of leading sporting academies.”

“At Dubai Sports Council, in close collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre and government entities, we have worked tirelessly to make Dubai Sports World inclusive and accessible – a place for people of all ages, all abilities and from all walks of life. For this edition, we welcomed seniors from the Thukher Club and hosted cleaning engineers from Dubai Municipality and the hardworking personnel of delivery companies in Dubai. The participants enjoyed a positive sporting experience - fostering wellbeing and happiness while strengthening community bonds. It’s also a small way in which we can convey our appreciation for the invaluable services they provide to our city and its community members."

Featuring new facilities for the season, such as pickleball courts, a 300m running track, a dedicated gym equipped with top-of-the-line Matrix cardio and strength training equipment, and a private fitness studio with daily pay-as-you-go classes spanning HIIT, Martial Arts, Zumba, and Yoga, the 2023 Dubai Sports World truly delivered the ultimate summer escape.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “We are extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished with the 13th edition of Dubai Sports World. We’ve not only achieved substantial growth in the number of participants, sports offered, fitness challenges and venue space but also had various initiatives that brought the local community together. Our mission complements the Dubai Government’s agenda to empower all community segments from all fitness levels and age groups including the children, the elderly, and people of determination to lead a healthy lifestyle, while promoting the Emirate as a fitness destination. We thank all our partners, sponsors, and participants who made this edition a huge success. We have big plans for next year and are looking forward to a bigger and better edition of Dubai Sports World in 2024."

EXPANDED FACILITIES

In 2023, DSW’s comprehensive offering encompassed over 40 courts and pitches, including 17 badminton courts, 8 table tennis tables, 6 football pitches, 3 basketball courts, 2 padel courts, 2 tennis courts, 2 volleyball courts, 1 cricket pitch, and 2 pickleball courts.

INCLUSIVE EVENTS FOR ALL AGES AND ABILITIES

The 2023 edition of DSW was a catalyst for promoting an active and wholesome lifestyle across all segments of the community, including the elderly, children, and People of Determination.

DSW collaborated with various organisations such as the Community Development Authority, the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, and the Dubai Police, among others, to make sports activities more accessible to everyone. This included days for the elderly, providing them with the opportunity to participate in their favourite sports and activities throughout the event, and in partnership with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, DSW offered courts and pitches for people with Down Syndrome to play their favourite sports alongside their companions each week throughout the event.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

The 2023 edition also saw DSW host a ground-breaking community event for delivery drivers, the first of its kind, as part of the ‘Sports Summer’ initiative launched by Dubai Sports Council. The event brought together more than 450 delivery workers from prominent companies - Talabat, Deliveroo, Careem, Noon, Noon Food, and Now - uniting them in sportsmanship and camaraderie. The event included organising fun sports and entertainment competitions in five different games: tug of war, football, volleyball, badminton, and cricket.

In a first for DSW, the year saw the debut of the HYROX event in Dubai, combining running with functional workout stations. With divisions catering to all skill levels, HYROX promoted inclusivity, teamwork, and personal accomplishment.

Other initiatives featured local community fun events, such as the Zumba Masterclass, World Yoga Day, and Balance and Control Challenge, which introduced unique physical trials namely "Balancing Act," "No Touch Stand Up," and "Low Boat Pose Challenge." These enjoyable contests not only tested participants' physical prowess but also fostered a sense of achievement and unity.

SPORTS ACADEMIES

To break new ground at DSW in tuition and coaching, Dubai Sports World this year also partnered with 12 renowned sports academies, providing children aged 4 to 14 with exceptional skills training and endless fun throughout the summer. Children were able to try out the various academies that train at DSW throughout the summer, which included Real Madrid Academy, Star Football Academy, Soccer Kids Academy, IFA Sports Academy, Irish Football Academy, MVP, Star Basketball Academy, Professional Sports Academy, Deepika Sports Academy, Star Badminton Academy, Tennis 360 and American Middle-Eastern Dance Conservatory.

"Dubai Sports World has consistently provided an exceptional opportunity for kids to actively participate and thrive during summer. Our summer camp, featured Accredited Coach Education Program (ACEP) qualified coaches and emphasised the vital role of basketball in children's development, nurturing teamwork skills, and improving their fitness levels,” Anees Makrous Co-Founder of Star Basketball Academy commented.

On keeping the community active during summer period, Gwen Tan-Sproule, Founder and CEO of Tennis 360 said: "The variety of sports & facilities at Dubai Sports World is truly exceptional and a lifesaver in summer! The Dubai Sports World team is dedicated to enhancing the customer experience by continuously improving and upgrading their facility. This commitment provides us with the platform to deliver well-structured and progressive tennis programs for both children and adults. Our fruitful collaboration with Dubai Sports World over the past 12 years has made a significant impact by involving everyone in tennis and fostering awareness among diverse age groups in the community, inspiring everyone to remain active throughout the summer season."

Sriyani Deepika, General Manager and Head Coach at Deepika Sports Academy said: "At Deepika Sports Academy, badminton transcends mere sport; it's a vehicle for nurturing relationships and instilling core values like teamwork, respect, and resilience. Beyond imparting the fundamentals of badminton, our summer camps are crafted to boost self-esteem through interactive learning experiences. We are grateful to have joined with Dubai Sports World in its 13th edition as this collaboration has played a pivotal role in amplifying the reach and impact of this wonderful sport."

For more information and updates, follow Dubai Sports World on social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.