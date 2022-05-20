DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has highlighted the city’s enduring popularity and diverse appeal as a leading cruise destination during the 2022 edition of Seatrade Cruise Global, a leading event for the global cruise industry, which took place from 27 – 29 April 2022 in Florida, USA.

DET once again participated during the annual cruise industry event under the Cruise Arabia banner, alongside 15 co-exhibitors and stakeholders comprised of tourism boards, port operators, airline and destination management companies from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Oman. The unified stand promoted the region’s far-reaching cruising capabilities, highlighting the resilience of the cruise and maritime industry and the appeal of the region to global cruise lines and their passengers.

With key exhibitors participating alongside DET such as DP World, Dubai Harbour, Emirates Airline, Arabian Adventures, Sharaf Tours and Orient Tours, Seatrade Cruise Global provided a valuable platform for DET’s partners to facilitate discussions on homeporting opportunities, to discuss itineraries featuring Dubai as a port of call and highlight the city as a gateway to the region. The event also enabled DET and stakeholders to reconnect with global cruise lines as the industry continues to recover and return to growth following the global pandemic, and gain industry insights and intelligence surrounding the trends governing the global cruise market.

During the event, DET showcased Dubai’s popularity as one of the world’s foremost tourism destination for discerning travellers and a compelling cruise destination offering diversified choices across all budgets and demographics – including boutique, ultra-luxury and mega-ships. Many of the world’s largest cruise lines already include Dubai within their itineraries and the city is homeport for a number of luxury liners. Maritime tourism is a key pillar of Dubai’s travel and tourism industry and Dubai’s popularity as a cruise destination has increased significantly in the last ten years with the city continuing to lead the market as the regional cruising hub and the gateway to the region and the world.

