Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Dubai is preparing to once again showcase its diverse culinary scene with the return of Dubai Restaurant Week from 9 to 25 May 2025. Offering food lovers and visitors a chance to explore the city’s most talked about restaurants through specially curated menus available for a limited time only. With over 100 top dining destinations including exciting new entries and award-winning favourites, diners can enjoy two-course lunches for AED 125 and three-course dinners for AED 250 per person. It’s the perfect chance to sample Dubai’s world-class gastronomy at an accessible price.

This year’s edition highlights a selection of must-visit restaurants, ideal for families and friends:

Girl & the Goose - Restaurante Centroamericano: Housed at the Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, offers a modern take on Central American flavours. A premium relaxed space with a cultural soul, the menu is a homage to the culinary traditions of seven nations, blending regional authenticity with a contemporary global perspective. Hero dishes include the heritage tomato salad with Parmesan foam and the duck confit served with squash purée and an orange-coffee reduction. Whether visiting for a laidback lunch, a fun evening or a private gathering, guests can expect bold starters, approachable mains and tropical desserts perfect for sharing, creating a place where food, conversation and culture come together. An open kitchen concept adds a welcoming sense of theatre, encouraging connection between diners and chefs. A dedicated children’s menu ensures that younger guests can embark on their own flavourful journey as well. Duck & Waffle Dubai: Located in the heart of DIFC, this iconic London-born restaurant has quickly become a local favourite. Offering a creative take on British and American comfort food, it pairs inventive drinks with a high-energy atmosphere and stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. Signature dishes include the famous "Duck & Waffle", the spicy ox cheek doughnut, and a whole roasted chicken with truffle, ideal for a laid-back lunch or a lively evening with friends and family. The space features a 360-degree chef’s bar and open kitchen that draws diners into the culinary experience. A greenhouse-inspired dining area, complete with a covered pergola, brings a touch of natural charm to the space. Maison Dali: Under the guidance of three-Michelin-starred Chef Tristin Farmer, Maison Dali is a homegrown culinary concept offering a fresh perspective on Mediterranean cuisine, elevated by unexpected Japanese influences. Located in The Opus, Business Bay, the restaurant presents a laid-back yet sophisticated setting where bold flavours, theatrical service, and playful art installations come together to create a world where food and art intertwine. The menu tells a story through bold flavours, open fire cooking, on-site dry aging, and inventive ingredient pairings. This is a space where culinary storytelling meets creative flair, offering diners an experience that is both flavourful and full of character. Gerbou: A collaboration between Tashkeel and Atelier House Hospitality, Gerbou is a cosy, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati and Arab culture through a refined farm-to-table experience. Blending heritage with contemporary culinary artistry, it showcases local produce and time-honoured traditions in fresh, unexpected ways. The ever-evolving menu is inspired by the seasons and guided by a deep respect for sustainability and locality. Signature dishes such as Chicken Arseeyah and Seabass Hadiqa reflect the richness of the region’s flavours, each plate thoughtfully crafted to highlight the depth and diversity of Arab cuisine with a modern twist. Gerbou’s interiors honour Emirati craftsmanship, with bespoke design elements from naturally fallen ghaf trees to intricate sadu weaving—paying tribute to the landscapes and traditions of the UAE. Gerbou is more than a restaurant, it is a journey from farm to table, a mindful exploration of nature’s cycles, purity, and abundance. Sustainably sourced, locally inspired, and artistically presented, Gerbou offers a meaningful dining experience rooted in authenticity, seasonality, and soul. Jun’s: Recognised by the MICHELIN Guide and MENA’s 50 Best, Jun’s is a contemporary dining destination in Downtown Dubai that redefines modern cuisine through the lens of “Third Culture Cooking.” Led by Chef Kelvin Cheung, the menu draws on his Cantonese roots and international upbringing to deliver innovative, borderless dishes that are as fun as they are flavourful. Set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa, Jun’s pairs bold culinary creativity with stellar service and a relaxed yet refined atmosphere. With good music, a customisable menu, and a focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients, every detail is thoughtfully curated. Signature dishes such as the miso Chilean sea bass and corn-fed baby chicken in red coconut curry capture Chef Kelvin’s playful precision. Revelry: Recognised with a Bib Gourmand in the MICHELIN Guide 2024, Dubai’s first Indian tapas bar, Revelry takes guests on a flavourful journey through India’s diverse seasons and agricultural roots. The menu is a celebration of nostalgia, blending cherished memories with bold, modern interpretations. Signature dishes such as the Roomali Taco Jackfruit Momo and Red Curry Emulsion Bunny reimagine traditional Indian street food in inventive, playful formats, offering a fresh take on familiar flavours. Set in a relaxed, music-filled space, Revelry invites diners to enjoy inventive dishes, thoughtful drinks, and a warm atmosphere that celebrates both tradition and originality. The Beam: Located within Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa, The Beam offers a relaxed yet refined dining experience that celebrates the comforting flavours of Europe. With a focus on fresh, seasonal, and responsibly sourced ingredients, the menu showcases elevated classics such as the artichoke risotto with crispy hens egg and seasonal truffle and hot smoked salmon with brown shrimp and chive butter sauce. Designed to feel like a warm, welcoming neighbourhood bistro, The Beam is perfect for laid-back meals with family and friends. The interiors blend rustic charm with local artwork adorning the walls, while the solid wood bar provides an inviting space to unwind at perfect sunset views. 11 Woodfire: Tucked away in a sleek, ultra-modern villa along a quiet residential street in Jumeirah, 11 Woodfire is a Michelin-starred concept by acclaimed chef Akmal Anuar. The family-friend restaurant offers a distinctive open-fire dining experience that celebrates simplicity, purity, and the elemental power of woodfire cooking. Each dish is infused with subtle smokiness, achieved through the careful use of different wood types to enhance natural flavours. While 11 Woodfire is a dream destination for meat lovers, its thoughtful menu caters to all palates, using that signature flame-kissed touch in everything from starters to desserts. Featured during Restaurant Week are standout dishes such as French Turbot and Flame-Licked Tilefish, each exemplifying the refined depth and elegance that define fire-based cuisine. COYA: COYA invites guests on a vibrant Latin American adventure through the rich culinary and cultural heritage of Peru. Blending authentic flavours with contemporary flair, the menu designed to be shared between friends and family, showcases a variety of traditional dishes, from fresh ceviches and tiraditos to flame-grilled anticuchos, alongside unique plates inspired by Dubai. Whether it's a quick weekday lunch or a full sensory exploration of Peruvian culture, COYA offers an experience that goes far beyond the plate. Live music adds rhythm and energy, while the striking interiors, featuring antique Peruvian mirrors, Inca carvings, hand-carved panels and plush Italian fabrics, create a dynamic space that celebrates Latin American culture in every detail.

With bookings now live via Visit Dubai and OpenTable, Dubai Restaurant Week is an invitation to discover the city’s incredible dining diversity, one course at a time.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

Media inquiries:

Current Global

dubaidet@currentglobal.com