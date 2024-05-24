DUBAI, UAE - A groundbreaking workshop on immersive audio workflow for broadcasting concluded at the esteemed Government of Dubai Media Office. The intricately planned workshop was a collaborative effort by industry titans, including Neumann, Merging Technologies, Lawo, and Dolby, and proudly hosted by the accomplished Dubai Press Club.

"We are tremendously pleased with the results of this workshop," commented Mig Cardamone, Sales Director, Sennheiser Middle East. "The wealth of knowledge shared and the relationships built truly underscore the importance of such gatherings. They contribute significantly to our industry's progress. We extend our immense gratitude to the Government of Dubai Media Office and Dubai Press Club for their supportive roles in making this event a resounding success."

The workshop attracted an impressive assembly of audio industry professionals, providing them with an unmatched opportunity to delve into state-of-the-art audio broadcasting techniques. The comprehensive curriculum covered critical aspects ranging from sound generation and audio distribution to advanced broadcasting techniques, promoting a deep understanding of the latest practices in immersive audio.

"We're thrilled to have been part of such a successful event," stated Klaus-Joerg Jasper, Senior Sales Director Middle East & CIS, LAWO. "At Lawo, we firmly believe in continuously refining and democratizing audio technology. This workshop served as an invaluable platform to disseminate our expertise while also learning from the enthusiastic participants."

“Participating at an event where complete and realistic workflows are explained and shown is always exciting” says Maurice Engler, product owner, Merging Technologies. “Integrated solutions with partners such as Lawo and Dolby and our new colleagues from Neumann and Sennheiser is what end-users and integrators want to experience”

The extensive workshop covered various aspects of audio workflow in broadcasting, including immersive audio production, 3D mixing, transmission, and replaying techniques. The participants had an opportunity to deeply engage with the subject matter through interactive demonstration sessions and Q&A discussions with industry experts.

"We look forward to hosting more of these workshops," added Cardamone, "Continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of immersive audio represents our collective vision." One of the event's highlights was the exclusive sneak peek preview of Sennheiser's innovative Wireless Multichannel Audio System. This advanced technology caused a stir among attendees, offering a revolutionary approach to audio system design.

The resounding success of this event marks the inception of a series of upcoming workshops designed to equip industry professionals with the latest knowledge and expertise to thrive in the fast-paced, evolving world of broadcasting.

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

