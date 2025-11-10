Dubai, UAE: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced its partners for the fourth edition of the Dubai Future Forum, taking place on 18–19 November 2025 at the Museum of the Future.

UAE-based corporations, local government entities, cutting-edge tech companies, academic institutions, and research organisations are among those partnering with Dubai Future Foundation as part of the world’s largest gathering of futurists. The event brings together a diverse network of Strategic and Thematic partners, including leading organisations such as Dubai Municipality, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), UNICEF, XPANCEO, Aquafina, Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) and The Explorers Club. The Forum’s community partners this year include: Fiker Institute, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, The Dreamwork Collective, and Cinema Akil.

The Youth Engagement Partners are Wits School of Governance, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Islamic University Malaysia, Tamkang University, OCAD University, the School for the Future of Innovation in Society (Arizona State University), Hanze University of Applied Sciences, and USACH.

Commenting on the forum, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Bin Gulaitah, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Cities are more than buildings and infrastructure — they are living ecosystems shaped by people, ideas, and purpose. At Dubai Municipality, our journey has evolved from managing a city to designing life — creating spaces that inspire, sustain, and connect. Through the Dubai Future Forum, we reimagine how cities can nurture human potential and harmony with our future.”

From his side, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, said: “At EGA, we are leveraging digital transformation to tackle industrial challenges — enhancing safety, operational efficiency, and driving decarbonisation. What was once a vision of the future is now at the core of how we operate. Advanced digital capabilities and artificial intelligence are unlocking new possibilities and creating lasting value for our business, for society, and for the environment. Since launching our digital transformation strategy in 2021, we have strengthened our competitiveness and agility. EGA is the first industrial company in the UAE, and the first aluminium company globally, to be recognised as an Industry 4.0 Global Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum. We are proud to share this journey at the Dubai Future Forum, contributing to visionary conversations and shaping the future of industry and sustainability.”

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “This global momentum of partnerships underscores the Dubai Future Forum’s role as a leading international platform that convenes experts from across various sectors, foresight practitioners, and visionary minds from around the world. It fosters meaningful collaboration between government, the private sector, academia, and research communities – advancing a knowledge-based economy that accelerates innovation and amplifies its global impact. Through its dialogues and initiatives, the Forum explores the emerging opportunities and trends shaping cities and societies of the future, while spotlighting the latest technologies and foresight tools driving progress.”

Cécile Aptel, Deputy Director of UNICEF Innocenti – Global Office of Research and Foresight, UNICEF said: “The challenges before us demand long-term vision and determination. Children and youth bring precisely that—perspectives grounded in urgency and hope. Including them in shaping our policies and decisions is not only their right; it is one of the smartest investments any society can make in its future and resilience.”

Roman Axelrod, Founder and Managing Partner at XPANCEO, commented: “We’re honoured to partner with the world’s leading foresight event, Dubai Future Forum, which embodies Dubai’s bold vision of leveraging breakthrough technologies to transform everyday life. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to reinvent computing and advance toward an AI powered XR future where technology becomes a natural extension of us.”

Richard Wiese, President of The Explorers Club, commented: “Curiosity and exploration connect us beyond language, culture, or borders, and bring us courage to confront what's out there. Around every campfire, wonder becomes collective. We are a club of the greatest explorers on earth, and this is the perfect forum for our members to share groundbreaking discoveries reshaping our world. And in the ritual of sharing their tales, kindle that sense of wonderment in the next generation of explorers.”

From his side, Mohamed Shelbaya, CEO of Beverages for the Middle East & Africa at PepsiCo said: “The world’s largest gathering of futurists is a truly meaningful meeting of minds, ideas, and innovations. We’re very excited to bring our expertise to the table and share our experiences in advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and R&D. These are not only lessons in efficiency, but also in how we build organisations to meet the needs, and face the challenges, of tomorrow. We are talking here about inventing new approaches to local and global challenges by leveraging all the knowledge we have from across the private sector, academia, and government. That’s what this forum is about, and as a supporter of youth – as well as generations that don’t yet exist – we’re proud to play our part.”

The forum will bring together over 2,500 government officials, experts, academics, and innovators from more than 100 countries to explore the pressing challenges, emerging technologies, and promising opportunities for humanity. This year’s programme includes more than 70 panel discussions and keynote addresses, featuring over 200 speakers who will explore five core themes: Exploring the Unknown, Empowering Societies, Reimagining Health, Optimising Systems, and Foresight Insights. Attendees will include foresight experts, senior government officials, leading CEOs, investors, international organisations, and renowned academics.

Some of the partners will host workshops alongside the main sessions while others will hold experiential activations where visitors can try the latest AI, VR, and AR technologies.

For more information, please visit: www.dubaifuture.ae/dubai-future-forum-2025